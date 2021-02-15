The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News

Musk invites Putin to a Clubhouse chat, Kremlin: 'Very interesting'

Musk tagged the Kremlin's Twitter account on Sunday, tweeting: "Would you like (to) join me for a conversation on Clubhouse?"

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 15, 2021 16:17
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends an interview with Al Arabiya, Sky News Arabia and RT Arabic ahead of his visit to Saudi Arabia, in Sochi, Russia, in this undated picture released on October 13, 2019 (photo credit: SPUTNIK/MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV/KREMLIN VIA REUTERS)
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends an interview with Al Arabiya, Sky News Arabia and RT Arabic ahead of his visit to Saudi Arabia, in Sochi, Russia, in this undated picture released on October 13, 2019
(photo credit: SPUTNIK/MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV/KREMLIN VIA REUTERS)
An invitation from Tesla boss Elon Musk for Russian President Vladimir Putin to join him for a chat on a social networking app? "Very interesting," the Kremlin said on Monday.
Musk tagged the Kremlin's Twitter account on Sunday, tweeting: "Would you like (to) join me for a conversation on Clubhouse?"
"It would be a great honor to speak with you," Musk, the world's richest man, added in a follow-up tweet in Russian.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call: "In general, this is of course a very interesting proposal, but we need to understand what is meant, what is being proposed... first we need to check, then we will react."
Clubhouse, a San Francisco-based app that was launched last year requires newcomers to be invited by existing users before they can join. It offers a selection of audio chat rooms that are divided by topic.
Putin, a former KGB officer who once described the Internet as a CIA project, has for years styled himself as suspicious of modern technology.
"We want to figure it out first. President Putin does not personally use social networks directly, he doesn't have them," Peskov said.


Tags Vladimir Putin social media Elon Musk
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs to incentivize inoculation - opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Election blues: What is in store this time around?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Aliza Lavie

Women are a majority in the public, a minority in the Knesset - opinion

 By ALIZA LAVIE
TAMIR GILAT: Goals, Giving and Gratitude.

Cancer, 10 years later: I am not the story of my life - opinion

 By TAMIR GILAT
Amotz Asa-El

George Shultz, Shlomo Hillel: A tale of unsung heroes

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Iran cleric: People who are vaccinated for COVID have ‘become homosexuals’

An Iranian policeman takes out his gun ahead of a hanging.
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

US threatens to ban Israeli planes landing in America - report

The A330-900neo plane
4

Tel Aviv hospital cures 29 of 30 COVID-19 patients in days, it says

A patient is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment
5

Why did Trump's lawyer, David Schoen, keep putting his hand on his head?

Trump's impeachment lawyer David Schoen covering his hand with his head before drinking water

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by