The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Muslim organizations of New York to protest in front of French consulate

"The Muslim world will not tolerate such blatant disrespect of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and stands in solidarity with their French Muslim brothers and sisters," the council said.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
NOVEMBER 1, 2020 09:14
French President Emmanuel Macron and French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe attend a meeting with members of the Citizens' Convention on Climate (CCC) to discuss over environment proposals at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France June 29, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/CHRISTIAN HARTMANN)
French President Emmanuel Macron and French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe attend a meeting with members of the Citizens' Convention on Climate (CCC) to discuss over environment proposals at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France June 29, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/CHRISTIAN HARTMANN)
Muslim organizations across New York plan to protest in front of the French Consulate in Manhattan on Sunday, in response recent remarks by French President Emmanuel Macron in a row about cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad.
"The French President is directly provoking the Muslim world in his support of offensive and vulgar depictions of the beloved Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)," the Islamic Leadership Council of New York said in a press release.
"Moreover, he continues to directly terrorize the French Muslim community by raiding private homes and mosques over baseless accusations in the aftermath of the attack against a French teacher," it added.
The council said that even before his most recent comments, that Macron had been on a "crusade against Muslim communities" and accused the French president of "further alienating an already marginalized" society.
"The Muslim world will not tolerate such blatant disrespect of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and stands in solidarity with their French Muslim brothers and sisters," the council said.
Tens of thousands of Muslims protested from Bangladesh to Pakistan to the Palestinian territories on Friday after killings in a French church prompted a vow from Macron to stand firm against attacks on French values and freedom of belief.
Thousands of Palestinian worshipers rallied after Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque, the third holiest site in Islam, in Jerusalem's walled Old City to condemn the republication of Muhammad caricatures in France. "A nation whose leader is Muhammad will not be defeated," protesters chanted.
"We hold the French president responsible for acts of chaos and violence that are taking place in France because of his comments against Islam and against Muslims," said Ikrima Sabri, the preacher who delivered the sermon at Al Aqsa.
In Ramallah, Palestinians trampled on a large French flag and burned other French flags.
In Gaza, ruled by Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas, hundreds of Palestinians took part in anti-France rallies, chanting: "With our souls and blood we will redeem the Prophet."
In Lebanon, security forces fired tear gas to drive back some 300 protesters including supporters of a local Sunni Islamist party who marched from a mosque in the capital Beirut to the official residence of the French ambassador.
The dispute has its roots in a knife attack outside a French school on Oct. 16 in which a man of Chechen origin beheaded Samuel Paty, a teacher who had shown pupils the cartoons in a civics lesson on freedom of speech.
France has allowed displays of the cartoons, which are considered blasphemous by Muslims.
"We will not give up caricatures and drawings, even if others back away," Macron said in his original comments, sparking the row.
France raised its security alert to the highest level on Thursday after a knife-wielding man shouting "Allahu Akbar" (God is Greatest) beheaded an elderly woman in a church and killed two more people before being shot and taken away by police.
"We will not give any ground," Macron said outside Notre Dame Basilica in the French Riviera city of Nice. France had been attacked "over our values, for our taste for freedom, for the ability on our soil to have freedom of belief," he added.

Reuters and Zachary Keyser contributed to this report.


Tags Muslims France new york prophet mohammed Emmanuel Macron
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Justice has been achieved in the Labour Party By JPOST EDITORIAL
Netanyahu, Trump need to stop corrosive culture of spin By YAAKOV KATZ
The Mandela Effect, fake news and elections By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': F-35 sale isn't dangerous, Netanyahu's lies are By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Coronavirus, election fever, and Matti Caspi’s exit stage left – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Mossad brought Chinese coronavirus vaccine to Israel
Mossad Director Yossi Cohen
2 Moderna's chief medical officer explains why their vaccine is better
Tal Zaks
3 Living in Azerbaijan as a Jew versus being Jewish in Armenia
Street life at a bazar in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan. October 14, 2019.
4 Beware of Iran's underground nuclear facility - analysis
A handout satellite image shows a general view of the Natanz nuclear facility after a fire, in Natanz, Iran July 8, 2020
5 Three dead as woman beheaded in knife attack in Nice, France
Reported knife attack in French city of Nice.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by