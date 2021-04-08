The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News

Myanmar activists hold shoe protests; another celebrity detained

The advocacy group said 2,847 were currently being held in detention.

By REUTERS  
APRIL 8, 2021 07:45
People flash a three-finger salute as they attend the funeral of victims shot dead during the anti-coup protest in Yangon, Myanmar, March 5, 2021. (photo credit: STRINGER/ REUTERS)
People flash a three-finger salute as they attend the funeral of victims shot dead during the anti-coup protest in Yangon, Myanmar, March 5, 2021.
(photo credit: STRINGER/ REUTERS)
Myanmar security forces on Thursday arrested Paing Takhon, a model and actor who had spoken out against the coup, his sister told Reuters, as activists placed shoes filled with flowers in parts of Yangon to commemorate dead protesters.
Troops opened fire on pro-democracy protesters on Wednesday, killing at least 15 people and wounding dozens, activists and media said.
Nearly 600 civilians have been killed by security forces in the turmoil since the junta seized power from the elected government of Aung San Su Kyi in February, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) said on Wednesday.
The advocacy group said 2,847 were currently being held in detention.
A spokesman for the junta could not be reached for comment.
Arrest warrants have been issued for hundreds of people, with the junta this week going after scores of influencers, entertainers, artists and musicians.
Paing Takhon, 24, a model and actor well-known in Myanmar and Thailand, was one of the latest to be detained among celebrities in the country. He had condemned the military's takeover and pledged support for Suu Kyi.
His sister, Thi Thi Lwin, told Reuters that the military detained her brother at 4.30 am at their parents' home in Yangon, where he had been staying for several days while unwell.
The security forces came with 8 military trucks and about 50 soldiers and it was unclear where he had been taken, she said
Paing Takhon had been suffering from malaria and a heart condition, his sister said.
The country’s most famous comedian, Zarganar, was arrested on Tuesday, media reported.
'LOCKED OUT OF EMBASSY'
Overseas, diplomatic tussles emerged again on Wednesday.
Myanmar's ambassador to London Kyaw Zwar Minn said he was locked out of the embassy, with sources saying his deputy had shut him out and taken charge on behalf of the military.
Kyaw Zwar Minn has broken ranks with the ruling junta in recent weeks, calling for the release of detained civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi.
"It's a kind of coup, in the middle of London... you can see that they occupy my building," he told Reuters.
There have also been similar counter claims in embassies in other global centers and at the United Nations.
Meanwhile, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, leader of the army coup on Feb. 1, said in a statement on Wednesday that the civil disobedience movement, or CDM, had halted the working of hospitals, schools, roads, offices and factories.
"CDM is an activity to destroy the country," he said.
Fitch Solutions said in a report that Western sanctions targeting the military were unlikely to succeed in restoring democracy, but said the army was losing control.
It predicted a violent revolution pitting the military against an armed opposition comprised of members of the anti-coup movement and ethnic militias.
"The escalating violence on civilians and ethnic militias show that the Tatmadaw (military) is increasingly losing control of the country," it said.
The vast majority of people back Suu Kyi's ousted government, it added.
Suu Kyi and leading figures in her National League for Democracy party, which won an election in November that was annulled by the coup, are currently in detention facing various charges.
The United Nations' special envoy for Myanmar, Christine Schraner Burgener, hopes to visit the country in the next few days, a U.N. spokesman said in New York.


Tags protests myanmar coup
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Holocaust Remembrance Day: Remember, appreciate Israel - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Houda Ezra Nonoo 390

Commemorating the Holocaust while building a more tolerant Middle East

 By HOUDA NONOO
Gil Troy

My father, my 91-year-old COVID-19 hero - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

New 'Jerusalem Declaration on Antisemitism' definition unneeded - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Should Israel change its electoral system? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1

Baby in Iraq first human documented with three penises

Baby crying [Illustrative]
2

Pfizer halts corona vaccine shipments to Israel after country fails to pay

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein meet a shipment of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines at Ben-Gurion Airport on January 10.
3

AOC among most ineffective lawmakers in Congress, according to study

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez addresses media as she arrives to vote early at a polling station in The Bronx, New York City, US, October 25, 2020
4

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
5

Family members of olim to now be allowed into Israel

Former MK Dov Lipman and outgoing MK Michal Cotler-Wunsh together with around 30 activists demand greater consideration for immigrants at a protest outside the Knesset Tuesday afternoon.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by