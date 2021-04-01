UK university rejects IHRA definition of antisemitism, sparking outrage

According to the report, the vote was 671-260 (71% to 27%), plus 14 abstentions.

Jewish groups, including the Union of Jewish Students and the university's Jewish Society (J-soc) called it a "dangerous step backwards" and a "clear failure" to protect the university's Jewish students, the Chronicle reported.

"The IHRA definition of antisemitism has been adopted by over 35 countries, all major UK political parties and over 75 UK universities," they told the Chronicle.

The IHRA definition is not a legally binding one, but has been widely adopted by universities and colleges as a show of solidarity and in an effort to better protect their Jewish students.

Antisemitism is defined as a "certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews."

This perception may be manifested in "rhetorical and physical" ways "toward Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, toward Jewish community institutions and religious facilities.”

