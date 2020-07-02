The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
NATO puts defense plan for Poland, Baltics into action – officials

The plan for Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, details of which are classified, was drawn up at their request after Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.

By REUTERS  
JULY 2, 2020 16:16
NATO and Turkish flags flutter at the Alliance headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, (photo credit: REUTERS/FRANCOIS LENOIR)
NATO and Turkish flags flutter at the Alliance headquarters in Brussels, Belgium,
(photo credit: REUTERS/FRANCOIS LENOIR)
NATO has put a defense plan for Poland and Baltic states into action after Turkey dropped its objections, officials from Lithuania, Poland and France have said.
Turkey's foreign ministry declined to comment on Thursday.
The plan for Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, details of which are classified, was drawn up at their request after Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014. It was approved at a NATO summit in London in December.
But Turkey did not allow NATO chiefs to put the plan into action unless they recognized the Kurdish YPG militia in northern Syria as terrorists.
"The Turks have dropped their objections," an official of the French Armed Forces Ministry said on Wednesday.
A NATO diplomat said that the plans were now finally agreed.
Although it was unclear if Turkey extracted any concessions for agreeing, a second NATO diplomat said Ankara had acquiesced after pressure from the other 29 allies late last month.
The Poland and Baltics defense plan, known as Eagle Defender, has no direct bearing on Turkey's strategy in Syria.
"Putting in place the political decision, which was reached in London, is a success for all NATO," Lithuanian Defence Minister Raimundas Karoblis told reporters. Paweł Soloch, head of Poland's National Security Bureau, also confirmed the deal.
Turkey began its offensive in northern Syria after the United States pulled 1,000 troops out of the area in October. Ankara's NATO allies have said the incursion undermines the battle against Islamic State militants.
NATO declined to comment directly, saying that it "has plans in place to protect all allies. Those plans are regularly revised and updated."


