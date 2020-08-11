The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Netafim closes $85m. irrigation project to serve 35,000 Indian farmers

The three communal irrigation projects will cover 66 villages in the south-Indian state of Karnataka in the next two years.

By HAGAY HACOHEN  
AUGUST 11, 2020 07:47
Netafim CEO Gaby Miodownik (photo credit: DROR SITHAKOL​)
Netafim CEO Gaby Miodownik
(photo credit: DROR SITHAKOL​)
Netafim will offer 35,000 Indian farmers in the southern-Indian state of Karnataka better irrigation systems through a new project worth $85 million. The project is slated to be completed sometime in 2022. 
In cooperation with Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL), Netafim will create three “irrigation communities” and teach local farmers how to operate them. It is this element of cooperation that could enable the large-scale work, as these individual farmers would not be able to afford such technology on their own. 
The digital irrigation system is NetBeat, which offers cloud information storage and water crops using mobile phones. The phones provide the farmer with real-time data about the state of the crop and the moisture in the soil while the phone allows him to decide how to respond.  
“NetBeat is a system with a brain,” Netafim CEO Gaby Miodownik told The Jerusalem Post. “It collects data and compares it to what the ideal crop should look like and recommends a course of action to the farmer.” 
The farmer can decide if he wants to follow the suggestions or not.  
The Indian farmers will also get five years of support from Netafim, which will send agriculture experts to teach farmers not just how to grow more crops, but which crops are more worthwhile to sell.
“This is a dramatic increase in their quality of lives, they often end up with up to five time the annual income they used to make,” he said.    
With a history of working in the subcontinent, Netafim has a YouTube channel with information about banana trees, mango crops and growing cotton in several Indian languages.    
Israel and India have enjoyed a close commercial relationship following the 2017 visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Israel. Most recently, Israel sent a delegation to the country to collaborate on COVID-19 technology innovation.
“Netafim grew its operations in India after that [2017] visit,” Miodownik told the Post.
He said that Modi came to visit the company when it opened a factory in Gujarat, when he was governor 15 years ago. 
“We are active in more than 100 countries around the world,” he said. But “in India, the government is willing to invest in advanced agriculture technology.”  


Tags Israel india agriculture
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Pass the budget By JPOST EDITORIAL
Jeff Barak Netanyahu vs. Gantz: A budget battle that has nothing to do with economics By JEFF BARAK
Ruthie Blum Offering to help Lebanon doesn’t mean hailing its flag By RUTHIE BLUM
Shimon Samuels The 30th anniversary of the outbreak of the Gulf War: A Cuban perspective By SHIMON SAMUELS
Yohanan Plesner Amid protests, Israel needs a full-time police commissioner By YOHANAN PLESNER

Most Read

1 Dozens dead, thousands injured in massive Beirut explosion
The scene of an explosion in Beirut on August 4, 2020. The blast, which rattled entire buildings and broke glass, was felt in several parts of the city.
2 Nasrallah threatens to blow up Israel with same chemicals as Beirut blast
Supporters of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah ride in a vehicle decorated with Hezbollah and Lebanese flags and a picture of him, as part of a convoy in the southern village of Kfar Kila, Lebanon October 25, 2019
3 Hezbollah stockpiled chemical behind Beirut blast in London and Germany
Lebanese soldiers stand outside American University of Beirut (AUB) medical centre following an explosion in Beirut
4 Speculation and fear after massive explosion in Beirut
Smoke rises after an explosion was heard in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2020
5 Israel strikes Syria in response to attempted terrorist attack
Attack in Syria on August 25, 2019.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by