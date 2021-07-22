New campaign 'Athletes Against Antisemitism' launched

International March of the Living, Macabbi World Union and the Maccabiah are launching a campaign to combat antisemitism by having athletes take a public stand for the cause, according to a press release sent on Thursday.

The campaign is timed to coincide with the start of the Olympics . It will be branded under the slogan "Athletes say no to antisemitism" and promoted through the hashtags #NeverMeansNever and #AthletesAgainstAntisemitism.

Part of the campaign against antisemitism (Creidt: March of the Living) Chairman of the 21st Maccabiah Games, Olympic medalist and former judoka Arik Ze’evi said from Tokyo that, “Antisemitism, like all racism, is contrary to the spirit of sport and has no place in sport. Athletes can and should also serve as role models for how we accept one another and look for what unites rather than divides us. Everywhere I went in our sport, I was always proud of my Judaism and never encountered discrimination. This is the spirit of judo, this is the spirit of sport, and this is the human spirit.”

The campaign encourages leading athletes to take a public stand against hatred and inspire people to make a change.

According to Yael Arad, Israel's first medalist at the Barcelona Olympics in 1992, "To participate in the Olympics is an unparalleled personal high for every athlete, but also a collective high for the whole world, for all of us as one global society – a society which knows how to unite around a common denominator that celebrates sport. We know how to overcome preconceived opinions, hatred and racism, and the Olympics is an important lesson in the way we must live even after the Olympics, with respect and tolerance."

Dr. Shmuel Rosenman and Phyllis Greenberg Heideman, Chairman and President of the International March of the Living, "Antisemitism around the world is breaking records and we must do everything in our power to put a stop to this phenomenon. Athletes are meant to serve as role models for billions of people globally, and over the course of the coming weeks, everyone's eyes will be turned towards our Olympians. We call on athletes to heed our call and take a firm and clear stance against antisemitism, racism and hatred of all forms." This is in light of the recent wave of antisemitic incidents around the world. In the UK alone, antisemitism rose 365% with a total of 628 hate incidents between May 8 and June 7.

Jeremy Sharon contributed to this report.