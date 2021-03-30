New York to adopt program similar to Israel's 'green passport'

New York City will be adopting Israel's "green passport," as the Big Apple is expected to further return to routine following the state's vaccination efforts.Green passports are required to enter certain places and to participate in certain activities. Only people who have been vaccinated or have recovered from coronavirus will be eligible for one. The green passport in Israel is granted to those who are a week past their second coronavirus vaccination, or people who have recovered from the virus and are currently not eligible for the vaccine.New York's version, released Friday, will be dubbed the “Excelsior Pass,” and like Israel's version will be available via an app to prove a person's vaccination status. The NY pass could also be used to prove a recent negative COVID-19 test, which would allow them to enter events or businesses, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said, according to the New York Post.“Similar to a mobile airline boarding pass, individuals will be able to either print out their pass or store it on their smartphones using the Excelsior Pass Wallet app,” a statement by the governor's office said. “Each Pass will have a secure QR code, which participating businesses and venues can scan using a companion app to verify proof of COVID-19 negative test results or proof of vaccination. An individual’s data is kept secure and confidential at all times.” Venues such as Madison Square Garden and the Times Union Center in Albany will start using the program at the beginning of April. Eventually, it will expand to “smaller arts, entertainment and event venues,” according to the Post. “New Yorkers have proven they can follow public health guidance to beat back COVID, and the innovative Excelsior Pass is another tool in our new toolbox to fight the virus while allowing more sectors of the economy to reopen safely and keeping personal information secure,” Cuomo said in a statement, according to the report. “The question of ‘public health or the economy’ has always been a false choice – the answer must be both. As more New Yorkers get vaccinated each day and as key public health metrics continue to regularly reach their lowest rates in months, the first-in-the-nation Excelsior Pass heralds the next step in our thoughtful, science-based reopening.”
Zachary Keyser and Maayan Jaffe-Hoffman contributed to this report.
