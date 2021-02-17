Israel Foreign Ministry: No date set for int’l travel as 4m. vaccinated

Israelis for whom the privilege of international travel was a prime motivator to getting vaccinated against the novel coronavirus may be in for a disappointment. While the Foreign Ministry has discussed resuming travel with some countries, a launch date for the resumption of flights has yet to be set. “It all depends on the number of cases,” a Foreign Ministry spokesman told The Media Line.

Israel’s vaccine rollout has received worldwide coverage, as the small Middle Eastern country managed to jab its citizens with the vaccine at record speed. Around 3.9 million Israelis have received their first shot, pushing the vaccinated proportion of the population past 40%.

In this national effort, the “green pass,” a government-issued certificate easing coronavirus restrictions for the vaccinated and the recovered, was a central incentive motivating people to vaccinate. For a period of six months – limited because of uncertainty about the vaccine’s efficacy over time – those carrying the certificate would be able to participate in various local activities, such as visiting museums, attending sporting events, and going to shows and concerts. Additionally, those who have been vaccinated would be issued a separate “green passport” allowing them to travel abroad.

Yael Ram, an Israeli travel and lifestyle blogger, told The Media Line, “The main reason I did it [received the vaccine] was to be able to travel when the skies reopen.” She has been waiting anxiously to travel and plans “a long trip over the summer.” Although declarations on the matter had been unclear, Ram says, “I understood that a green passport would be necessary to travel internationally with ease.”

However, at present, while the “green pass” for domestic activities is on the fast track to governmental approval, it appears Israelis will have to be patient in their wait for the “green passport,” with no date currently set for its introduction.