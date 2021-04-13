Nikki Haley: I won't run for President if Trump does

Nikki Haley, former UN Ambassador, assured the AP late Monday night that she would not stand in Donald Trump's way should he choose to run for a second term in 2024. When asked by AP politics reporter Meg Kinnard if she would support Trump if he were to run a second time, she said "Yes."
"I would not run if President Trump ran," Haley clarified. The press event was held on Monday after Haley toured the campus of South Carolina State University, which the AP noted was the first time she had appeared in her home state in months. Haley served as the governor of South Carolina from 2011 to 2017. "That is something we'll have a conversation about at some point if a decision like that has to be made," she continued.Rumors of her possible candidacy for the GOP's ticket began circulating around January, when she launched a conservative Political Action committee called Stand for America. The Post and Courier Columbia, a local news outlet in South Carolina, asserted at the time that part of what the PAC will do is campaign for candidates. Haley would need to travel for that, which would expose her more to the public and build "GOP allies ahead of a 2024 White House bid."I had a great working relationship with [Trump]," Haley continued, in response to Kinnard's question, "I appreciated how he let me do my job."I thought we did some fantastically great foreign policy things together." During her term as US Ambassador to the UN, Haley made notable strides in Israel's defense, routinely calling out the Iran Deal, and advocating for the State time and again. Haley's last conversation with the former president was after his election, but "before January 6" Haley added emphatically. In a February interview with /Politico/'s Tim Alberta, Haley expressed her shock, anger, and resentment towards the former president. When I tell you I’m angry, it’s an understatement,” Haley "hissed" at Alberta. "Like, I’m disgusted by it," she said.Asking if Haley has spoken to Trump since the siege on the Capitol, Alberta said Haley just shook her head. "We need to acknowledge that he let us down. He went down a path he shouldn’t have, and we shouldn’t have followed him, and we shouldn’t have listened to him. And we can’t let that ever happen again." Zachary Keyser contributed to this report.
I asked @NikkiHaley if she would support Donald Trump if he runs again in 2024.“Yes,” she told me.“I would not run if President Trump ran, and I would talk to him about it,” she added. “That’s something that we will have a conversation about, at some point.”Story upcoming pic.twitter.com/8uGwxk2s84— Meg Kinnard (@MegKinnardAP) April 12, 2021
