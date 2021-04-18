The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Oath Keepers founding member is first to plead guilty in US Capitol riot

Five people, including Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, died in the violence.

By REUTERS  
APRIL 18, 2021 01:13
A mob of supporters of former US President Donald Trump fight with members of law enforcement at a door they broke open as they storm the US Capitol Building in Washington, US, January 6, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS/FILE PHOTO)
A mob of supporters of former US President Donald Trump fight with members of law enforcement at a door they broke open as they storm the US Capitol Building in Washington, US, January 6, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS/FILE PHOTO)
A founding member of the right-wing Oath Keepers on Friday became the first person to plead guilty to taking part in the US Capitol riot, signaling a new stage in the investigation of the deadly Jan. 6 assault on the seat of American democracy.
Jon Schaffer, a native of Indiana and founder of the band Iced Earth, entered a guilty plea to two felony charges of obstructing the certification of the 2020 election and breaching a restricted building.
During a hearing in Washington DC federal court, US District Judge Amit Mehta said Schaffer, 52, had no previous criminal record and voluntarily contacted authorities shortly after the Capitol riot. The judge indicated that Schaffer was involved in discussions about cooperating with government investigators and agreed to release him from custody on his own recognizance, with another hearing scheduled for mid-June.
Schaffer is among hundreds of supporters of former President Donald Trump who stormed the Capitol in an attempt to overturn the November election results. Rioters battled with police, smashed windows and sent lawmakers fleeing for safety.
Five people, including Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, died in the violence.
Prosecutors said Schaffer wore a tactical vest and carried bear spray repellant when he joined the attack the Capitol 100 days ago.
A lawyer for Schaffer agreed at Friday's hearing that Schaffer entered the Capitol that day as Congress prepared to certify the Electoral College vote in favor of Joe Biden.
In a court filing, prosecutors said Schaffer, who was photographed during the Capitol riot wearing a cap with the insignia of the right-wing Oath Keepers, "was among the rioters who sprayed United States Capitol Police officers with 'bear spray.'"
Prosecutors said Schaffer was "photographed and captured on surveillance video" carrying the bear spray and also was filmed "engaging in verbal altercations with Capitol Police officers inside the Capitol Building."
More than 400 people have been arrested and charged with taking part in the violence. The most serious charges have been assault, conspiracy and obstruction of Congress or law enforcement.


