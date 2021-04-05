The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News

Oil price volatility increases amid Suez Canal aftermath, OPEC meeting

The price of BRENT oil decreased from about $64.12 per barrel on March 19 to $62.41 per barrel on April 2.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, REUTERS  
APRIL 5, 2021 13:51
A general view of Abadan oil refinery in southwest Iran, is pictured from Iraqi side of Shatt al-Arab in Al-Faw south of Basra, Iraq September 21, 2019 (photo credit: REUTERS/ESSAM AL-SUDANI)
A general view of Abadan oil refinery in southwest Iran, is pictured from Iraqi side of Shatt al-Arab in Al-Faw south of Basra, Iraq September 21, 2019
(photo credit: REUTERS/ESSAM AL-SUDANI)
Oil price volatility has increased in the past two weeks due to the blockage incident in the Suez Canal and an OPEC+ meeting earlier this month, Dr. Gil Michael Bufman, chief economist for Bank Leumi, wrote in a report by the bank released on Monday.
The price of brent oil decreased from about $64.12 per barrel on March 19 to $62.41 per barrel on April 2, while the price of WTI barrels decreased from about $61.42 to about $59.16 in the same period, according to Bufman.
While the blockage of the Suez Canal has been cleared, the weeklong rescue process led to concerns about severe disruptions and delays in shipping and oil supply.
Additionally, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and their allies, a group known as OPEC+, agreed on Thursday to gradually ease its oil output cuts from May, after the new US administration called on Saudi Arabia to keep energy affordable for consumers.
The group, which has implemented deep cuts since a pandemic-induced oil price collapse in 2020, agreed to ease production curbs by 350,000 barrels per day (bpd) in May, another 350,000 bpd in June and further 400,000 bpd or so in July.
In addition, Saudi Arabia said it was phasing out its extra voluntary cuts by July, a move that will add 1 million bpd. The decision was expected as domestic demand for oil during the summer is expected as the country uses more energy. Within three months, global oil supply is expected to grow by about two million barrels a day.
Oil production in Saudi Arabia dropped by about 7% to about 9.2 million barrels per day in 2020 amid lower global energy demand due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Bufman. Demand for vehicle and jet fuel has begun to rise recently as coronavirus restrictions in some locations are loosened. Bufman estimated that demand is expected to increase as more people get vaccinated and more people begin traveling again.
The price of natural gas in the US has risen slightly after an earlier decrease amid an increase in gas supplies that was lower than the market expectation. The price of natural gas in Europe is rising due to the cold weather the region is experiencing and therefore higher energy demands, according to the Leumi report. This may drive down the price of oil, especially if demand in European countries, which are experiencing another wave of coronavirus outbreaks, does not increase. Bufman added that the market may be able to absorb the supply increase if demand rapidly increases later in the year.
Bufman estimated that if there are no exceptional developments in the market that reduce supplies, an expected increase in US oil production will likely prevent oil prices from rising.
Meanwhile in Israel, fuel prices have risen as the country opens up following repeated lockdowns due to the coronavirus, with 95 octane increasing by 5 agorot, amounting to over NIS 6 per liter, for the first time in almost a year.
Maariv Online contributed to this report.


Tags oil economy opec gas
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Jordan: Israel keeps a close eye on its eastern neighbor - opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
David Wolpe

Passover: Looking back and moving on

 By DAVID WOLPE
JJ Sussman

The ability to end the Haredi-secular conflict is within us - opinion

 By JJ SUSSMAN
ALAN BAKER

Biden's Israeli-Palestinian reset is premature, ill-advised - opinion

 By ALAN BAKER
Hannah Brown

A look back at the year of autism, COVID-19 - opinion

 By HANNAH BROWN

Most Read

1

Baby in Iraq first human documented with three penises

Baby crying [Illustrative]
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine causes man's skin to peel off

Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine/ Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Johnson & Johnson logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020.
4

US report reaffirms Jerusalem as Israel's capital, speaks of occupation

A general view of Jerusalem's Old City shows the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest site, in the foreground as the Dome of the Rock, located on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, is seen in the background.
5

Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?

Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by