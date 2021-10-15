The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News

On This Day: Alfred Dreyfus is wrongfully arrested for espionage

Alfred Dreyfus was a French Jewish captain who was wrongfully accused of selling military secrets to Germany in 1894.

By ARIELLA MARSDEN  
OCTOBER 15, 2021 05:33
Alfred Dreyfus, circa 1894 (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Alfred Dreyfus, circa 1894
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
On October 15, 1894, Alfred Dreyfus was wrongfully arrested for espionage in France. He would later be convicted and exiled.
Dreyfus was born in October of 1859 to a wealthy Jewish family in France. He entered the École Polytechnique, an institution for higher education, in 1882, before settling on a military career.
Within 7 years, Dreyfus had risen to the rank of captain by 1882. In 1894, Dreyfus was working in the War Ministry when he was accused of selling military information to Germany and arrested in October. He was convicted two months later and sent to life imprisonment in exile in the penal colony of Devil's Island.
The legal proceedings that led to Dreyfus' conviction were clearly not genuine. While Dreyfus and his family continuously insisted on his innocence, public opinion and the French press echoed widespread antisemitic perceptions of Jews as disloyal - a view that was especially voiced in the newspaper La Libre Parole.
New evidence was found, however, that Dreyfus was indeed innocent. Lieutenant Colonel Georges Picquart discovered that Major Ferdinand Walsin-Esterhazy was engaging in espionage. He also found that a letter that was used as significant evidence against Dreyfus was written in Esterhazy's handwriting.
''The traitor: Degradation of Alfred Dreyfus, degradation in the Morland Court of the military school in Paris'' (credit: Henri Meyer/Bibliothèque nationale de France)''The traitor: Degradation of Alfred Dreyfus, degradation in the Morland Court of the military school in Paris'' (credit: Henri Meyer/Bibliothèque nationale de France)
Picquart was removed from his post soon after this discovery, and it is believed that his superiors did not want to deal with the evidence because it was inconvenient for them.
Things only got more complicated after this. With support for Dreyfus growing, Esterhazy began inventing evidence and rumors in order to incriminate Dreyfus. Additionally, Major Hubert Joseph Henry, an expert forger, helped Esterhazy fabricate new evidence and suppress the genuine documents.
In 1898, Esterhazy was brought before a court martial, but he was ultimately acquitted and Picquart was arrested instead.
Following Picquart's arrest, Émile Zola wrote an open letter for the front page of the Aurore titled "J'accuse". The letter accused the army of intentionally covering up their mistaken conviction of Dreyfus.
What resulted was a polar split in France. Among those who supported Dreyfus, there was a demand to reopen the case, and a petition was signed by 3,000 people including intellectuals such as Marcel Proust.
The other side was strongly against reopening the case, and this faction participated in antisemitic riots in the provinces. They also called for Zola to stand trial, which began a month after the letter was published. He was found guilty of libel and given a year in prison as well as a fine of 3,000 francs.
Over the next year, the case for Dreyfus was strengthened. Henry admitted to his forgeries shortly before committing suicide, and Esterhazy fled to Belgium and London.
In 1899, it was decided to bring the issue to rest once and for all, and Dreyfus was brought back for a retrial. He was once again found guilty in September 1899, but the president pardoned him. Dreyfus accepted the clemency, but he insisted that it was his right to do everything he could to prove his innocence.
In 1906, after another retrial, a civilian court of appeals cleared Dreyfus and reversed the prior convictions. 
Dreyfus was reinstated and awarded the Legion of Honor. The rest of his service was short. He attained the rank of major but retired soon after, returning to service for World War I, after which he retired for good.


Tags espionage history french jews
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Ireland's got an Israel problem - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

A US consulate in Jerusalem extends the Palestinian conflict - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Between boycotts and the Gaza gauntlet

 By LIAT COLLINS
Mark Regev

Genocide, apartheid: Problems in extreme Left American Jews - opinion

 By MARK REGEV
Ruthie Blum

Sex, the Jewish Agency and Israel’s clueless intelligence minister - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Multiple asteroids larger than pyramids head towards Earth

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
2

Aspirin lowers risk of COVID: New findings support preliminary Israeli trial

Shaare Zedek hospital team members wearing safety gear work in the Coronavirus ward of Shaare Zedek hospital in Jerusalem on September 23, 2021.
3

The world is waking up to Iran’s drone threat

Drones are seen during a large-scale drone combat exercise of Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in Semnan, Iran January 4, 2021. Picture taken January 4, 2021
4

Antibody levels decrease after two doses of Pfizer vaccine - study

3D print of HIV surface protein gp120. An antibody also is attached at the top (green and blue). When antibodies stick to viruses, they may prevent or limit infection of host cells.
5

Ancient Egyptian killer whale with legs identified as new species

Female sperm whale.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by