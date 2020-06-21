One died, 11 injured in Minneapolis shooting

** SHOOT UPDATE **

12 people have suffered gunshot wounds in an incident on 2900 block of Hennepin S. 1 adult male died and 11 have no -life-threatening wounds — Minneapolis Police (@MinneapolisPD) June 21, 2020

A separate tweet from the Minneapolis police initially said people suffering from gunshot wounds were at the area hospitals.



** SHOOTING UPDATE **

10 people at area hospitals suffering from gunshot wounds. All are alive with various severity levels of injuries. — Minneapolis Police (@MinneapolisPD) June 21, 2020

"One adult male died and 11 have no -life-threatening wounds," police said in the tweet.

One person died and 11 were injured in a shooting in Minneapolis in the early hours of Sunday, according to a tweet by the police.Further details about the shooting was not immediately available.