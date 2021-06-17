Outrage over Austria FM alleged ban of protest against Iran talks

Iranian dissidents claim the Austrian foreign minister Alexander Schallenberg ordered the Vienna police to ban Iranian dissidents from protesting against the nuclear talks with the Islamic Republic of Iran near the Grand Hotel Vienna where negotiations are being held.

In a Wednesday Skype conversation with The Jerusalem Post, Atusa Sabagh, an Iranian dissident based in Vienna, who is part of the demonstration, said the Vienna police told protestors that the Austrian foreign minister Alexander Schallenberg said they “are not allowed to protest.”

Sabagh said the protestors told the police that “We will not accept that.” She said the police told the protestors to retain a lawyer.

Sabagh said there have been protests each day from 8:00AM to 6:00PM. When she asked if she can protest against the nuclear talks as a single individual with a poster, the police said no.

The nuclear talks seek to bring Iran’s regime into compliance with the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the formal name for the deal. The agreement provides temporary restrictions on the Iranian regime’s capability to produce a nuclear weapons device in exchange for economic sanctions relief.

The US withdrew from the Iran atomic accord in 2018 because American officials said it did not stop Tehran from developing the world’s deadliest weapons. The US is also negotiating about its re-entry into the pact.

The Post obtained a copy of the police order banning the Iranian dissidents’ protest labelled “Stop the dictator in Iran.”

According to the police justification for the ban, the JCPOA talks were “significantly disrupted” by noise.

The police document said that “ To extract from an opinion of the Federal Ministry for European and International Affairs from 11.06.2021 the noise caused, among other things, adversely affects the conference process” of the JCPOA talks.

The Post sent press queries to the police and the foreign ministry asking if Austria has diminished the right to assemble.

Enrique Mora ,the Deputy Secretary General/Political Director. European External Action Service for the EU, tweeted” I will make a public statement on the attitude of the Austrian police at 19h at the door of the Grand Hotel.” It is unclear what his public statement said.

Mora’s response triggered outrage on social media. Sabagh tweeted “The behaviour of @enriquemora_ as the enabler of the Iranian regime in violating Article11,ECHR rights of protestors in Vienna is unacceptable and deserving of the severest censure.Please raise this urgently in the EU Parliament as a formal vote of impeachment #enriquemora_Gate.” Twitter was abuzz with complaints about the ban of Iranian dissidents.

The police document claims the authorities deem an “successful completion of the talks” as a “contribution to the settlement of an international conflict.” The report added that a “continued massive disruption of the talks through the current demonstrations” is a “concreate danger for the collapse” of the talks and cannot be in the interests of the international community and the Republic of Austria.

Iranian dissident and critics of the JCPOA say the deal is fatally flawed because it ignores the Iranian regime’s horrific human rights records, violent repression of Iranians, Tehran’s sponsorship of international terrorism. The planned deal, argue critics, does not seek to restrict the Iranian regime’s ballistic missile program. The US government under both democratic and republican administration has classified Iran’s regime as the world's worst state-sponsor of terrorism.