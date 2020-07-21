The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post World News

Pakistani journalist critical of powerful army abducted

"It is clear that he has been abducted. It's the government's duty to trace him," Information Minister Shibli Faraz explained.

By REUTERS  
JULY 21, 2020 19:38
Matiullah Jan, a journalist and columnist, gestures during an interview with Reuters at his office in Islamabad, Pakistan March 13, 2019. (photo credit: REUTERS/AKHTAR SOOMRO)
Matiullah Jan, a journalist and columnist, gestures during an interview with Reuters at his office in Islamabad, Pakistan March 13, 2019.
(photo credit: REUTERS/AKHTAR SOOMRO)
Men in plainclothes and uniforms of Pakistan's anti-terrorism police on Tuesday abducted a senior journalist who has been a vocal critic of the powerful military, according to his family and the information minister.
"My husband was abducted this morning outside the school (in the capital Islamabad) where I work," Kaneez Sughra, the wife of 51-year-old Matiullah Jan, told Reuters.
She said school security camera footage showed Jan, who had arrived to collect his wife from work, had been bundled into a car after being cornered by five vehicles – three of them unmarked, one with police markings and the other an ambulance.
Sughra added that he had told her about threats from intelligence agencies after he survived two attacks by unidentified assailants in the past.
The military's public relations wing did not respond to a request for comment on Jan's reported abduction. Police declined official comment. A senior police officer who declined to be identified said, "We are following this through as per law."
"It is clear that he has been abducted. It's the government's duty to trace him," Information Minister Shibli Faraz told reporters in Islamabad.
"We are extremely concerned for the fate and well-being of Matiullah Jan," London-based Amnesty International tweeted.
Jan, a former television anchor, told Reuters in an interview last year he was forced out of his job after criticizing army generals' interference in politics. The army denies the accusations.
Jan is among thousands of journalists and media workers who were laid off during a security crackdown in the run-up to the 2018 general election. Opposition parties accused the army of tipping the scale in favor of Prime Minister Imran Khan's party in the election, a charge the military denies.
Some journalists and bloggers critical of the government who were rounded up in 2018 blamed the army's intelligence arm, the Inter Services Intelligence (ISI), for their detention.
Jan was facing a contempt of court case for a critical Twitter post about Supreme Court judges, and he was due to appear in court on Wednesday.
"My husband had told me that he could be arrested in the case, but we never expected a kidnapping," Sughra said.


Tags pakistan journalism kidnapping
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo What does America's upcoming election mean for the Middle East? By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Netanyahu teaches Israel a lesson on Keynesian economics - opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Op-Ed logo Applying Israeli sovereignty: It’s now or never - opinion By ZALMAN SHOVAL
Asher Fredman BDS can be defeated on the political battleground - opinion By ASHER FREDMAN
Shimon Samuels Toulouse's two faces By SHIMON SAMUELS

Most Read

1 Hebrew U. scientist: Drug could eradicate COVID-19 from lungs in days
Nahmias’ Lab at Hebrew University’s Grass Center for Bioengineering
2 Israeli doctor reinfected with coronavirus 3 months after recovering
MAGEN DAVID ADOM workers, wearing protective clothing, bring a patient to the coronavirus unit at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan this week.
3 Former NYPD commissioner warns US Jews: Protect your communities
New York Police Commissioner Raymond Kelly at a press conference, May 24, 2012
4 Coronavirus: Is it an act of God?
A Jewish Magen David Adom volunteer stands next to a Muslim MDA volunteer.
5 Lockdown looms as cabinet advances closure on beaches, camps, restaurants
Israelis enjoy the beach in Tel Aviv, July 15, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by