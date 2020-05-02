The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food IFCJ
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

Parks and Rec reunion episode rakes in nearly $3 million in aid relief

Before the pandemic, 1 in 7 Americans relied on food banks, according to Feeding America. Now, demand has doubled or even tripled at many organizations.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 2, 2020 06:10
The NBC logo is seen outside the NBC News Today Show studios at Rockefeller Center in New York (photo credit: REUTERS)
The NBC logo is seen outside the NBC News Today Show studios at Rockefeller Center in New York
(photo credit: REUTERS)
The Parks and Recreation reunion episode raised nearly $3 million, which they intend to donate towards Feeding America's coronavirus aid relief program.
The half-hour episode follows Leslie Knope played by Amy Poehler, as she catches up digitally with her former Parks and Rec colleagues - checking to see how each of them are holding up during the coronavirus lockdown.
“I never thought we would do this because of the particular brand of ending it had,” Adam Scott, who plays the role of Ben Wyatt, told Variety. “But when Mike [Schur, co-creator] sent the email, it just, at least in my mind, felt like, ‘Of course.’ This is essentially the only circumstance that would call for a ‘Parks’ reunion, I think: to help people out. It makes emotional sense, and creative sense as well.”
With regards to the aid relief, NBC, the cast and their sponsors decided to match any donation, up to $500,000, sent to Feeding America as a direct result of the reunion show
Food banks nationwide have been squeezed between short supplies and surging demand from needy families as the coronavirus pandemic has put more than 26 million Americans out of work.
Before the pandemic, 1 in 7 Americans relied on food banks, according to Feeding America. Now, demand has doubled or even tripled at many organizations.
Before the pandemic, Feeding America member organizations received about a third of their food from grocery store programs that “rescue” fresh food and dry goods that are imperfect or close to expiration. Almost a quarter came from government programs that provide meat, cheese and other products. The rest came through donations from farmers and grocers and purchases by the food banks.
Many farmers would rather donate food than destroy it, but overwhelmed charities do not have the labor or storage to handle such bulk donations. Neither can the government act fast enough to fill the gap left by disruptions of other sources and the sudden spike in hunger.

Reuters contributed to this report.


Tags food Charity NBC
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo New York City Mayor de Blasio's blunder By JPOST EDITORIAL
What type of Middle East will the IDF meet after COVID-19? By YAAKOV KATZ
Coronavirus has turned our attention away from other major stories By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Coping with Remembrance Day, comparing the day before, the day after By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Israel is a country, not a concept - opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Kim Jong Un in 'vegetative state' after heart surgery - Japanese Media
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a drill of long-range artillery sub-units of the Korean People's Army
2 Foreign Ministry: Egyptian TV show predicting end of Israel ‘unacceptable’
A screenshot of the trailer for the Egyptian television series, The End, which depicts Israel after the Jews 'moved back to Europe'
3 When will Disney World and Disneyland reopen?
WALT DISNEY’S Disneyland in Anaheim, California, has been closed due to the global outbreak of the coronavirus.
4 In first, system to destroy COVID-19 used in Israeli hospital rooms
Mayanei Hayeshua Medical team treat a patient with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the coronavirus unit, in Mayanei Hayeshua Medical Center, Bnei Brak, Israel, April 13, 2020
5 Finland rejects 104,000 kilos of Israeli oranges with banned pesticide
oranges on an orange tree
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by