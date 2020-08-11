The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Perseid meteor shower to light up skies this week

The meteors in the Perseids shower tend to be bright so skywatchers may be able to spot up to 40 to 50 meteors per hour, if not more, even if the moonlight is bright on Tuesday night.

By TZVI JOFFRE  
AUGUST 11, 2020 11:53
A Geminids meteor shower is seen above the mountain range in Nagarkot. 2017 (photo credit: NAVESH CHITRAKAR/REUTERS)
A Geminids meteor shower is seen above the mountain range in Nagarkot. 2017
(photo credit: NAVESH CHITRAKAR/REUTERS)
The Perseids meteor shower is expected to light up the night sky on Tuesday night, despite a half moon which will likely somewhat dampen the display.
The meteors in the Perseids shower tend to be bright so skywatchers may be able to spot up to 40 to 50 meteors per hour, if not more, even if the moonlight is bright on Tuesday night.
The Perseids have their source in dust and debris from the Comet 109P/Swift-Tuttle, which was last in Earth's orbital path in 1992.
Going out to see the shower before midnight is recommended for spotting "earthgrazers," colorful meteors that travel slowly across the sky while leaving a long trail, according to EarthSky. To spot the largest number of meteors, watch after midnight.
The Perseids are known for "fireballs," which are brighter and more colorful and last longer than average meteor streaks.
To lessen the impact of the moon's light, place a large structure or natural object between yourself and the moon.
As with any meteor shower, the most favorable conditions for viewing require the darkest skies possible. For this reason, it's always best to be distant from cities and sources of light when viewing one, because light pollution makes it difficult to spot meteors.
The Negev is often a good place to see the shower, with the area around Mitzpe Ramon being a favorite for many as there is little light pollution in the area.
The meteors come from the direction of the constellation of Perseus which sits in the northeastern sky, but don't just look at the constellation when searching for shooting stars as they could appear at any point in the night sky. Stand with the moon behind you for the best viewing experience. It's best to avoid checking your phone while star gazing as the light messes with your ability to see the shooting stars.
While the peak is on Tuesday night, Wednesday night should also be about the same and those looking to see the shower should get a good showing throughout this week. The moon will get progressively less bright throughout the week, meaning that watching the shower not on the peak morning may actually be better. The Perseids are active until August 24.
The next meteor showers which could produce a noticeable amount of shooting stars are the Draconids which peak on the night of October 7, the Orionids which peak on October 20-21, the Leonids which peak on November 17 and the Geminids which peak on December 13.
The Draconids tend to peak in the evening instead of after midnight. While the shower usually only produces a few meteors per hour, it can occasionally produce storms of hundreds of meteors in an hour. The moon won't rise until late on the peak, so the sky will be moon-free for several hours after nightfall.
The Orionids produce about 10-20 meteors at their maximum, according to EarthSky. The moon will set in the evening, leaving the sky moon-free for the rest of the night.
The Leonids usually only produce 10-15 meteors an hour, but occasionally produce storms with thousands of meteors per minute for short periods. The greatest number of meteors can be seen just before dawn and the moon will set in the early evening, providing moon-free skies.
The Geminids are usually the strongest meteor shower of the year with shooting stars which are often bright and intensely colored. This year, the shower almost coincides with a new moon, so the sky will be dark all night long. The show starts earlier than most, with meteors becoming visible as early as 9-10 p.m.


Tags space Mitzpe Ramon meteor shower perseids
