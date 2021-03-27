Peru: 3,200 years old mural of pre-contact Spider deity found

A 3,200 years old mural of a pre-contact culture was discovered in Peru after local farmers destroyed most (60%) of the site when they were expanding their crops, the Guardian reported on Thursday.
The mural of a knife holding spider-deity researchers believe is associated with water was discovered on the wall of a temple serving the Cupisnique, a thousand-year long civilization that ended in roughly 500 BC.
The spider had been very important in pre-Hispanic cultures, archaeologist Regulo Franco Jordan told La Republica. He suggested a sacred ritual existed to mark the coming of water from higher areas between January and March.
The site is near an earlier found site known as Castillo de Tomabal.
Last year a huge cat was found etched among the famous Nazca lines in Peru.