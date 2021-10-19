The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine highly protective in 12-18 age group - CDC

The new CDC study was conducted between June and September, when the extremely contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus was predominant.

By REUTERS  
OCTOBER 19, 2021 20:17
A boy receives a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at Jerusalem’s Misgav Ladach Hospital on June 6, as Israel began its coronavirus vaccination campaign for 12-to-15 year olds (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
The Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE COVID-19 vaccine was 93% effective in preventing hospitalizations among those aged 12 to 18, according to an analysis released by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday.
The study was conducted between June and September, when the extremely contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus was predominant.
Yet, the data from 19 pediatric hospitals showed that among the 179 patients who were hospitalized for COVID-19, 97% were unvaccinated, providing reassurance of the vaccine's efficacy.
Of the roughly 16% of patients hospitalized with severe enough COVID-19 to require life support, none were vaccinated.
The CDC report builds on trials done by the companies in this age group that showed high immune response against the virus, but which were not designed to demonstrate efficacy against hospitalization.
A YOUTH receives the COVID-19 vaccine at a Clalit inoculation center in Petah Tikva last week. (credit: FLASH90)A YOUTH receives the COVID-19 vaccine at a Clalit inoculation center in Petah Tikva last week. (credit: FLASH90)
The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is authorized for children as young as 12, and the companies are seeking authorization for use in those as young as five years of age.
A panel of experts advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration are expected to weigh in on data on young children later this month.
The CDC data "reinforces the importance of vaccination to protect US youths against severe COVID-19," the study authors said.


