The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Physician who declared Trump ‘healthiest ever’ president, is dead at 73

The hyperbole in Bornstein’s letter — Trump’s blood pressure was “astonishingly excellent,” it said — raised eyebrows.

By RON KAMPEAS/JTA  
JANUARY 15, 2021 04:41
US President Donald Trump departs on travel to West Point, New York from the South Lawn at the White House in Washington, US, December 12, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS/CHERISS MAY/FILE PHOTO)
US President Donald Trump departs on travel to West Point, New York from the South Lawn at the White House in Washington, US, December 12, 2020.
(photo credit: REUTERS/CHERISS MAY/FILE PHOTO)
Harold Bornstein, the New York Jewish physician whose 2016 letter declaring Donald Trump “unequivocally the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency” turned out to have been written by Trump, is dead at 73.
His death notice appeared Thursday in The New York Times. No cause of death was given.
The letter released during the 2016 campaign was prompted by media demands for Trump’s health records after Trump accused his rival, Hillary Clinton, of obscuring health problems. Clinton had released a letter from a physician declaring her to be in good health.
The hyperbole in Bornstein’s letter — Trump’s blood pressure was “astonishingly excellent,” it said — raised eyebrows. Bornstein vigorously insisted he had penned the letter, but in 2018 CNN revealed that Trump indeed was the one who had dictated it.
Bornstein and Trump had fallen out; the Trump campaign supposedly cut him off because he had spoken to the media. The doctor said campaign officials bullied him and demanded he remove from his office a picture with Trump. Bornstein had ambitions of becoming the White House physician and was upset by the poor seats he got at Trump’s 2017 inauguration.
Bornstein had inherited Trump as a patient from his father Jacob’s practice.
Bornstein had an eccentric affection for Italian: He communicated with journalists; flirted online with women journalists; demanded payment for interviews and delivered a speech at his son’s bar mitzvah in the language, although there was little evidence anyone at the event understood what he was saying.
 He is survived by his wife, Melissa, four sons and a daughter.


Tags American Jewry new york medicine doctor Donald Trump
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel Elections: The Arab vote's short-term, long-term significance

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel, Iran fight for influence over Biden administration

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Social media’s ultimate cancel culture

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

COVID-19 vaccine: Netanyahu takes credit where it's not due - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Will Israel lose its freedom to operate against Iran? - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Earth is spinning faster: Time flies in 50-year record

EARTH, from Beresheet’s vantage point
3

‘Hitler was right on one thing,’ US congresswoman says at pro-Trump rally

German Fuhrer Adolph Hitler doing a Nazi salute
4

As Biden enters White House, did Israel's Mossad win war with Iran?

A DRONE IS launched during an Iranian army large-scale drone combat exercise on Wednesday.
5

New York State Bar investigates Giuliani for role in Capitol riots

Rudy Giuliani delivers remarks before Donald Trump rallies with supporters in Council Bluffs, Iowa, U.S., September 28, 2016.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by