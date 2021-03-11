The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News

Praise Britain, the royal family and history's most accomplished polity

MIDDLE ISRAEL: Britain without the crown would be like a lighthouse without a lamp, just like history without Britain would be like a zoo without a lion.

By AMOTZ ASA-EL  
MARCH 11, 2021 21:19
A NOTICE formally announces the birth of a son to Britain’s Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, in the forecourt of Buckingham Palace, in July 2013. (photo credit: NEIL HALL/REUTERS)
A NOTICE formally announces the birth of a son to Britain’s Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, in the forecourt of Buckingham Palace, in July 2013.
(photo credit: NEIL HALL/REUTERS)
 A crown is merely a hat that lets the rain in, said Frederick the Great, voicing the same disillusionment with which millions watched this week’s Harry and Meghan Royal Striptease Show.
The couple’s interview with Oprah Winfrey scandalized hypocrites, entertained cynics and stunned the gullible. The rest of us should ignore them and realize that Britain is history’s most achieved polity, and its embattled royal house, warts and all, is part of that success.
The gullible were shocked that a nice boy like Harry, from a good family like Queen Elizabeth’s, would openly rebuke members of the clan. Wow, look around you, everyone, and count the people you know who spoke to you against their parents, siblings, cousins or kids. It’s not nice, but it’s natural.
The hypocrites were aghast that a member of the royal family would express curiosity about the embryonic Prince Archie’s expected skin color.
Is such an idiotic question, if even uttered under a palatial chandelier, exceptional among white Brits?
This is beside the fact that the said royal was not named, and that his or her question has been paraphrased rather than quoted verbatim, which leaves one wondering what exactly was said, by whom, in what context, and when and where, if at all.
The cynics are having a great time ridiculing the entire royal idea, as if the palace’s inhabitants must tiptoe in its corridors like Henry VIII’s wives.
Yes, royalty can be hazardous to royalty’s health, as diagnosed already by the Bible when it portrayed the House of David as plagued by intrigue, fratricide and self-destruction, and even earlier, when ancient Israel conceived the anti-royal idea.
AS MENTIONED here once in a different context (“The king of Israel has no clothes,” May 30, 2019), Moses limited the prospective king’s women, money and military, a revolutionary concept that also left it up to the people to decide whether to crown a king at all. It was, no doubt, visionary, having foreseen the oppressiveness that royalty might foment and the vanity to which it might stoop.
Samuel then picked up from where Moses left off by trying to prevent a king’s appointment, and while at it, portraying royalty as inherently corrupt, greedy, warmongering and oppressive.
And royal oppression can victimize not only the people, but also royalty itself, the way Princess Margaret was forbidden to marry the man she loved because he was, heaven forfend, divorced; or the way her uncle was forced to choose between the divorcée he loved and the crown he donned.
One can therefore identify with Harry and Meghan for having fled their gilded cage, even if their move would have been more compelling had they become truly private people, rather than live off of their royal celebrity.
Yes, it takes no Sigmund Freud to suspect that what is at play here is a wounded son avenging his beloved mother’s tragic life and death. It also takes no Mother Theresa to share his pain.
Then again, the big question raised by the scandal this couple stirred is not about them but about the monarchy itself: Is it still relevant? Well it is.
PEOPLE ridiculing the royal family overlook Britain’s historic achievements, and the monarchy’s place within them.
The British created history’s broadest empire, the industrial revolution, modern academia’s constitutional bastions and humanity’s most shared language since the flight from the Tower of Babel. This is besides spearheading fascism’s defeat; fathering modern theater, science and pop; and mothering the United States.
This partial list of achievements is so remarkable that one must wonder whether any future civilization will ever leave on mankind an imprint nearly as deep.
Are these the doing of the crown? They aren’t; they are the doing of the British people. Yet the monarchy is also the British people’s product, as is the unique political system of which it is a part.
True, the British realized only in the 17th century what Moses understood millennia earlier when he decreed that the king must be agreeable to the people, as Thomas Hobbes argued in Leviathan, and that the king’s power must be curtailed, as the 1689 Bill of Rights set out to do.
The British thus imposed the legislature on the crown and limited its sway on the government, military and courts. That is how constitutional monarchy was born, the pragmatic formula that eventually transformed British monarchs from tyrants who send people to the gallows into ceremonial ornaments who flee paparazzi.
Like all political systems, this one, too, is not perfect. It also isn’t suitable for everyone. Israelis, for instance, will never have patience for kings, queens, dukes, earls and their uniforms, ceremonies and balls. For the British, however, their model worked, with far better results than other models had for other nations.
Throughout its journey to greatness, Britain’s prime ministers and monarchs met regularly and quietly discussed government’s work, the people’s will and the world’s direction, cultivating jointly a culture of dialogue, balance, civility, understatement, pragmatism and levelheadedness that produced political stability, economic prosperity, social mobility and cultural creation.
Yes, as an empire Britain also made mistakes. Which empire didn’t? But in many of their former dominions, certainly in Israel, they remain a source of governmental instruction and judicial inspiration.
The British achieved all this because they knew to adapt to changing times. That included dismantling their empire, and it included separating royalty and government, and also the crown’s acceptance of changing social norms. While changing, however, the crown continued to powerfully glue its subjects with each other and connect them with their past.
And so, with all due respect to Harry, Meghan and Oprah, the monarchy will outlive them, because Britain without the crown would be like a lighthouse without a lamp, just like history without Britain would be like a zoo without a lion.

Amotz Asa-El’s bestselling Mitzad Ha’ivelet Ha’yehudi (The Jewish March of Folly, Yediot Sefarim, 2019), is a revisionist history of the Jewish people’s leadership from antiquity to modernity.


Tags Britain British Royals Meghan Markle Prince Harry Royal Family
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel in danger by a lack of budget

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Why did Nitzan Horowitz encourage ICC's targeting of Israel? - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Aliza Lavie

Jewish conversion law aside, we need to respect each other first

 By ALIZA LAVIE
Hen Mazzig

Finding unity in the diversity of global Jewry - opinion

 By HEN MAZZIG
Nadav Tamir

Coronavirus: Israel must vaccinate our Palestinian neighbors - opinion

 By NADAV TAMIR

Most Read

1

Pfizer CEO's Israel visit canceled because he is not fully vaccinated

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla introduces US President Joe Biden as the president toured a Pfizer manufacturing plant producing the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine in Kalamazoo, Michigan, US, February 19, 2021.
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Mediterranean oil spill is ‘eco-terrorism’ by Iran, Israel says

A dead bird is inspected by volunteers after several tons of tar which floated onto Israel's shores from an unknown source have already caused massive damage to local wildlife.
4

Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine neutralizes Brazil variant in lab study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
5

COVID-19 vaccination: 73 cases of facial paralysis, 7 anaphylactic shock

A medical worker holds a syringe with Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) before administering an injection at a vaccination centre in a shopping mall in Saint Petersburg, Russia February 24, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by