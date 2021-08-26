The International Legal Forum (ILF) , an Israel-based network of over 3,000 lawyers and global activists, penned a letter to European countries pleading with them to drop participation at an upcoming event marking the 20th anniversary of the Durban Conference, to be held at the United Nations in New York next month.

The letter, addressed to UN ambassadors and foreign ministers, explains that the original intention of the "World Conference against Racism, Racial Discrimination, Xenophobia and Related Intolerance," first held in South Africa 2001, was to present a united global front against racism. But it goes on to state: "the conference descended into an infamous hotbed of unbridled Jew hatred, Antisemitism and vilification of the State of Israel. It revived the ‘Zionism is Racism’ slur, outrageously claimed Israel is an ‘apartheid state’, distorted the Holocaust and made numerous Nazi analogies. It also became the birthplace and catalyst of the modern Boycott, Divestment & Sanctions (BDS) Movement, which seeks the destruction of the State of Israel as its ultimate goal."

The United Nations.Wikimedia Commons

Countries receiving the letter include Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Finland, Greece, Italy, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Moldova, North Macedonia, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain Sweden, Switzerland.

Three of these countries (Italy, Bulgaria and Poland) pulled out of the UN's 10th anniversary of Durban in 2011, but are thus far remaining.

The Durban IV Conference is slated to take place on September 22 in Manhattan.