Protesters occupy police station 200 m. from where Sarah Everard vanished

By AARON REICH  
MARCH 26, 2021 08:24
Protesters hang a banner at a former police station in Clapham, near to where Sarah Everard was kidnapped, as part of continued demonstrations against the police, in London, Britain March 25, 2021. (photo credit: HANNAH MCKAY/ REUTERS)
Protesters hang a banner at a former police station in Clapham, near to where Sarah Everard was kidnapped, as part of continued demonstrations against the police, in London, Britain March 25, 2021.
(photo credit: HANNAH MCKAY/ REUTERS)
(photo credit: HANNAH MCKAY/ REUTERS)
 A group of left-wing anti-police protesters have taken over a former police station in Clapham in the United Kingdom, just 200 meters from where Sarah Everard had disappeared before her death, The Jerusalem Post has learned.
The building, situated along Cavendish Road in Clapham, South London, was reportedly broken into over the weekend by the protesters. Since then, they have begun squatting on the premises, covering the building in anti-police banners and graffiti.
 
The squatters identify as a wide range of groups, including members of Antifa, Black Liberation activists, Anarcha-Feminists and Anarchists with No Fixed Abode. They posted a statement on the door of the station, which is available here, claiming that they chose this specific location to demand the “end to male violence, a defunding of police and a refunding of communities,” as well as attempts by the British government to ban mass protests.
Earlier this week, the Mayor's Office gave the squatters a notice to vacate the building should they not vacate the premises. The notice, shared over social media by Antifa-aligned squatters, recognized the Mayor's Office as the owners of the building, and state that they "may exercise its rights to self-help," under common law, to force them out.
 
However, the squatters have stood firm, and remain on the site after the Mayor's Office's deadline passed.
Metropolitan Police have told the UK news site that they are aware of the "incursions" made onto the property, which they noted "is in the process of being sold with a completion date scheduled for the end of the month."
A London police officer was put on trial for Everard's murder, and violence has broken out at several protests.


