Proud Boys leader, members stabbed in Washington after Election Day

Four people affiliated with the far-right militia group the Proud Boys, including their leader Enrique Tarrio were stabbed in Washington, DC on Wednesday, according to local ABC-affiliate WJLA and other followup reports.The victims told police their attackers were associated with the Black Lives Matter movement. However, there is no evidence supporting this claim. Speaking to the Gateway Pundit, Tarrio explained he and the others with him were "jumped" while coming home after watching election results at a bar. Video of the incident was caught by videographer Jen Loh, former vice president of Latinos for Trump, according to the New York Post.According to Loh, the attackers were specifically targeting Bevelyn Beatty, a pro-police African-American woman who made headlines in July for defacing Black Lives Matter murals in New York.Tarrio told the Gateway Pundit that “Bevelyn got stabbed as well as two Proud Boys and the guy they were attacking. I got slashed, but it’s not serious.”