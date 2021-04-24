Queen changes Twitter profile photo to one without Prince Philip

The original photograph depicted her and Prince Philip attending the Epsom Derby in 2016, smiling one alongside the other.

All royal social media accounts changed their profile pictures to photographs of their monograms and symbols when Prince Philip's passing was announced as part of the customary two-week mourning period.

Now that the time period of mourning has come to an end, the profile picture has changed to a solitary one of the Queen smiling and dressed in an eggplant-colored outfit.

Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth and a leading figure in the British royal family for almost seven decades, died aged 99 two weeks prior. The funeral took place one week prior to the photo change.

The Duke of Edinburgh, as he was officially known, had been by his wife's side throughout her 69-year reign, the longest in British history, during which time he earned a reputation for a tough, no-nonsense attitude and a propensity for occasional gaffes.

Elizabeth, dressed in black and in a white trimmed black mask, stood alone as the funeral service began in St George's Chapel on Saturday one week earlier, which dates back to 1475.



Reuters contributed to this report.