The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News

UN: Questions over whether Iran's shooting down of Ukrainian plane intentional

All 176 people on board were killed, 138 of whom had ties to Canada.

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 23, 2021 23:07
Security officers and Red Crescent workers are seen at the site where the Ukraine International Airlines plane crashed after take-off from Iran's Imam Khomeini airport, on the outskirts of Tehran, Iran January 8, 2020. (photo credit: NAZANIN TABATABAEE/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)
Security officers and Red Crescent workers are seen at the site where the Ukraine International Airlines plane crashed after take-off from Iran's Imam Khomeini airport, on the outskirts of Tehran, Iran January 8, 2020.
(photo credit: NAZANIN TABATABAEE/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)
Inconsistencies in the Iran government's explanation of the shooting down of a Ukrainian passenger plane last year raise questions over whether it was intentional, an independent UN investigator said on Tuesday, but she had found no concrete evidence that it was.
Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they shot down the Ukraine International Airlines plane on Jan. 8, 2020, in error shortly after takeoff, mistaking it for a missile at a time when tensions with Washington were high over the US assassination five days earlier of Guards General Qassem Soleimani.
All 176 people on board were killed, 138 of whom had ties to Canada.
Agnes Callamard, the UN special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions, told reporters she had found no concrete evidence that the targeting of the plane was premeditated and intentional.
But she added that "inconsistencies in the official explanation and the reckless nature of the mistakes have led many, including myself, to question whether the downing of flight PS752 was intentional."
Iran’s mission to the United Nations in New York did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Callamard said Tehran's explanation contained a number of contradictions, including on the timing of the window to fire and on communication. It has provided no information on why flights that took off earlier that night were not targeted, she said.
Callamard said the question of whether the plane was shot down intentionally needed to be further investigated, including by Iran.
"They have not proven beyond any reasonable doubt that the plane was not intentionally targeted," she said.
The Iranian authorities failed to investigate the strike in line with international standards, Callamard said, citing that Iran's government continued to deny the flight had been shot down for three days and that it appears evidence was destroyed.
Callamard said she sent the Iranian government a letter in December detailing her investigation and requesting answers about the strike, but has yet to receive a response.
The decision not to quickly publicly state that the plane was shot down in an Iranian strike constitutes "an extremely grave violation of the right to life," she said.
Callamard also questioned why Iran had not closed its airspace for civilian traffic that night amid the concern that tensions with the United States could increase.


Tags Iran United Nations ukraine Plane
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

KKL-JNF's plan to buy Palestinian land in West Bank is fine

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

The IOC must act against human rights violations - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Victoria Coates

Is peace between Iran and Israel inevitable?

 By VICTORIA COATES, LEN KHODORKOVSKY
Susan Hattis Rolef

Trump’s second acquittal from impeachment - Democracy or hypocrisy?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Houda Ezra Nonoo 390

It’s the dawn of a new era for Jewish life in the Gulf - opinion

 By HOUDA NONOO, ALEX PETERFREUND

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Everything you need to know about Israel’s green passport program

Israelis are seen boarding the light rail on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
3

50% of mild, moderate COVID patients still have symptoms after 6 months - study

COVID-19 face mask
4

Coronavirus: A hyped-up flu or a fatal pandemic?

Belinson hospital team members wearing protective clothes as they work at the Coronavirus ward of Belinson hospital in Petah Tikva on October 04, 2020
5

How did ancient Egyptians bake? After 54 loaves, scholar finds answers

Freshly baked bread cools at a bakery in Beirut, Lebanon June 30, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by