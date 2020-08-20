The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Raising awareness on Iran or enjoying losing dismally?

What is the point in calling a second dramatic public vote in less than two weeks where the US knows it will lose and lose badly?

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
AUGUST 20, 2020 09:03
The United Nations Security Council, February 28, 2020 (photo credit: CARLO ALLEGRI/REUTERS)
The United Nations Security Council, February 28, 2020
(photo credit: CARLO ALLEGRI/REUTERS)
The Trump administration's announcement that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will go back to the United Nations to demand snap-back UN sanctions on Thursday and Friday, fresh after coming away with pie on its face from an embarrassing and overwhelming defeat at the UN Security Council last week, raises some alarming questions.
Has the Trump administration decided that it now likes to lose publicly and dismally when it comes to Iran?
Last Friday, the only country on the UNSC to support the US vote to extend the conventional arms embargo on Iran, set to expire in October, was the largely geopolitically irrelevant Dominican Republic. China and Russia were loudly against.
Traditional US allies like England, France and Germany – who do not want Iran to be able to buy and sell arms – all abstained. They had previously and clearly explained that they believed that the Islamic Republic would have kicked out IAEA inspectors if the vote had passed.
All of the remaining members of the 15-member UNSC also abstained, despite a range of views on the dangers presented by Iran.
In theory, this vote was the US's best chance because it did not need to have a special status as a party to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal to ask the UNSC to pass an extension.
One of the reasons it was important to the US to extend the embargo was to maintain pressure on Tehran. Another was to create a historic record that the world could look back on – if and when new Iranian weapons start increasing the ayatollah’s ability to promote terror in the Middle East, Europe and elsewhere.
The US undoubtedly could have done better garnering votes if it were attempting more serious multilateral diplomacy on other issues that matter to countries on the UNSC.
Top Israeli officials like Yuval Steinitz had previously warned The Jerusalem Post that if the United States scuttles with key countries on unrelated matters that could undermine isolating the Islamic Republic.
But risking losing on that UNSC vote was arguably a brave move.
In contrast, this next move seems to simply disregard reality.
For better or for worse – and there are certainly many Israel-supporters who think it was for the better – the US left the Iran nuclear deal in May 2018.
Pompeo previewed some interesting arguments a few months ago for how the US could argue it still has some kind of status in the agreement to call for UN snapback sanctions against Iran for violating the nuclear deal – which it admits it is violating.
But it does not seem that anyone besides the US, Israel and some of the Gulf states is buying these legal arguments.
Leaving the deal in May 2018 enabled the US "maximum pressure" campaign.
However, according to both US adversaries like Russia and China, and to traditional US allies like England, France, and Germany, when the US left the deal it ceased to have any rights to call for a vote.
Without calling for a second vote, the US can and has repeatedly upped its "maximum pressure" campaign with new unilateral sanctions and it can try to do that again in October to block arms sales to Iran, even if the arms embargo expires, as expected. That could be the answer even if the US cannot call for a second vote.
What is the point in calling a second dramatic public vote in less than two weeks where the US knows it will lose and lose badly?
The first vote arguably raised public awareness and maybe even embarrassed US allies to stand up for their opposition to Tehran's terror and puts a principled stand into the historical record.
A second overwhelming vote of defeat will make the US look like a repeat loser with no pull, leverage or allies. It also will make it look like Iran has more support than it does amidst the complex calculations that the Europeans are making.
So, as it barrels toward a second unambiguous losing vote on snapback sanctions, the question must be asked: has the Trump administration suddenly gotten fond of losing?


Tags Iran United Nations Donald Trump Security Council Mike Pompeo
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel needs to realize UAE will use F-35 jets against Iran, not Israel By JPOST EDITORIAL
Micah Halpern We need a friend in the White House no matter who wins the Presidency By MICAH HALPERN
Emily Schrader Palestine, not Israel, will carry the cost of its rejectionist policies By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy Why we only sit shiva for family By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef Netanyahu’s perception of democracy is full of factual mistakes – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Israel, UAE reach historic peace deal: ‘We can make a wonderful future’
L-R: Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Jewish community vocal over Kamala Harris's Jewish husband
Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff
3 Five countries that could be next to make peace with Israel
Flags of Arab League member countries on display at Beirut's Phoenicia Hotel, Lebanon January 18, 2019
4 The Israel-UAE agreement, winners and losers edition
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gives a press statement at the PM's office in Jerusalem, August 13, 2020
5 First 3 Israelis treated with new passive vaccine recover, leave hospital
Coronavirus lab at Hadassah

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by