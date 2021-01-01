Record high US work fatalities of Hispanic, Latino, those over 55 in 2019

Some 5,333 people in the US died in fatal work accidents in 2019, the US Department of Labor's Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) announced in December 2020. Hispanic and Latino worker fatalities and fatalities of workers over the age of 55 increased to record highs. Fatal occupational injuries among law enforcement workers fell by 24% from 2018. A worker died in a work related accident every 99 minutes in the US in 2019 according to the BLS's report. The total number of fatalities was the highest since 2007, but the rate of fatalities per 100,000 workers did not change from the 2018 rate of 3.5 fatalities per 100,000 workers. The BLS report was compiled from information that was collected following revisions to the North American Industry Classification System (NAICS) and the Standard Occupational Classification codes (SOC). This means that comparing information from the 2019 report to reports from prior years may not yield accurate information. In spite of this challenge of analyzing the information across consecutive years, the report made note that Hispanic and Latino worker fatalities increased 13% to a record high of 1,088, which is the highest number recorded since 1992. Fatalities of workers over the age of 55 also increased by 8% to 1,863, which is the highest number recorded. The primary cause of US worker fatalities in 2019 was transportation incidents including traffic accidents, water vehicle accidents and incidents involving aircraft. Transportation incidents accounted for 2,122 fatal work accidents. Those working in fishing and hunting had the highest number of US worker fatalities in 2019. Workers in the logging industry had the second highest number followed by aircraft pilots and engineers.