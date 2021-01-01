The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Record high US work fatalities of Hispanic, Latino, those over 55 in 2019

A worker died in a work related accident every 99 minutes in the US in 2019.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 1, 2021 16:33
The red pickup truck winds its way up the hill (photo credit: Courtesy)
The red pickup truck winds its way up the hill
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Some 5,333 people in the US died in fatal work accidents in 2019, the US Department of Labor's Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) announced in December 2020. Hispanic and Latino worker fatalities and fatalities of workers over the age of 55 increased to record highs. Fatal occupational injuries among law enforcement workers fell by 24% from 2018.
A worker died in a work related accident every 99 minutes in the US in 2019 according to the BLS's report. The total number of fatalities was the highest since 2007, but the rate of fatalities per 100,000 workers did not change from the 2018 rate of 3.5 fatalities per 100,000 workers.
The BLS report was compiled from information that was collected following revisions to the North American Industry Classification System (NAICS) and the Standard Occupational Classification codes (SOC). This means that comparing information from the 2019 report to reports from prior years may not yield accurate information.
In spite of this challenge of analyzing the information across consecutive years, the report made note that Hispanic and Latino worker fatalities increased 13% to a record high of 1,088, which is the highest number recorded since 1992. Fatalities of workers over the age of 55 also increased by 8% to 1,863, which is the highest number recorded.
The primary cause of US worker fatalities in 2019 was transportation incidents including traffic accidents, water vehicle accidents and incidents involving aircraft. Transportation incidents accounted for 2,122 fatal work accidents.
Those working in fishing and hunting had the highest number of US worker fatalities in 2019. Workers in the logging industry had the second highest number followed by aircraft pilots and engineers.


Tags Labor accident death
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs a new police force

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Meet Aryeh Lightstone, behind-the-scenes US-Israel facilitator

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Stopping to smell the roses of 2020

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

How Netanyahu's criminal gang took over Israel - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Tehran’s hope for a happy nuclear new year - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Tel Aviv research: 99.9% of COVID-19 virus dead in 30 seconds with UV LEDs

UV rays, illustrative
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Man's fatal heart attack likely unlinked to vaccine he took 2 hours before

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
4

Professional wrestler Brodie Lee dies age 41 of non-COVID-19 lung disease

Professional wrestler Jon Huber, better known as AEW's Brodie Lee.
5

88-year-old dies hours after COVID vaccination in second such incident

A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe, October 30, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by