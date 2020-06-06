Riots, like military org., 'attack and dethrone God' - Former FBI agent

Former FBI deputy counterterror director Terry Turchie told Fox News's Laura Ingraham on Friday when speaking on the news that the riots occurring throughout the United States in response to the murder of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police is not unlike the extreme leftist Weather Underground Organization (WUO), claiming one of its intentions was to "attack and dethrone God."The WUO was a militant organization from the late 1960s and throughout the 1970s which was opposed to the Vietnam War and identified with black power, and was designated as a domestic terrorist group by the FBI. The group took part in numerous domestic attacks. They openly supported the Palestinian liberation movement, as well. Turchie, who had written the book In Their Own Words – an analytical book on the Democratic Party from the point of view of a Republican – claimed that the riots which are ongoing throughout the US are not unlike the WUO, and that the racism they are attempting to combat is a "phony issue"."They had a major goal, and that goal was to form a communist revolution," Turchie said. "They call themselves communist-minded men and women, and in 1974 they authored a document called 'Prairie Fire,' and they outline their strategy and they outline the way they could get to that strategy and actually bring down the US government."Turchie claimed that "Praire Fire" highlighted six main points that the WUO intended on executing in order to achieve their goals, the last of which was titled "attack and dethrone God." Turchie did not clarify what he meant by this last strategy.The point was one out of a list of goals, including the intent on destroying capitalism and identifying and consequently organizing the victim classes. Ingraham interjected that the latter was the reason that "you have LGBT folks and illegal immigrants joining the cause.""Prairie Fire" is indeed separated into six chapters, titled: "Arm the Spirit"; "Vietnam"; "On the Road: Impressions of US History"; "Imperialism in Crisis: The Third World"; "Imperialism in Crisis: The Home Front"; and "Against the Common Enemy.""This is over 50 years ago," Turchie said. "Racism, systematic racism, police brutality, systemic police brutality: These were the things they were saying then. They knew that these were nothing more than the kerosene you throw on the fire, but they knew they work."Police racism then and police racism now is a phony issue," he concluded. "It has always been a phony issue. It is the issue that communist societies use to literally tear apart Americans and to be devisive. Those categories of people you have on that screen, those are the kind of victimhood that they look for to kind of bring in the focus, large groups of people, and get them on the team here."The point stating "attack and dethrone God" received massive backlash online, with many Twitter users who support the Black Lives Matter movement amid the riots joking that they surely intend to do so."From the radical group that became violent, bombing and so forth, morphing into all these groups today and resulting in a new Democrat party that's embracing all these radical ideas and making people literally bow down to them or else you're going to lose your job," said Ingraham in response.