The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Riyadh hosts GCC summit, hoping to promote tourism, Qatar reconciliation

Ancient, archaeology-rich city of AlUla chosen for meeting as part of Saudi drive to diversify the economy.

By DIMA ABUMARIA/ THE MEDIA LINE  
JANUARY 5, 2021 07:49
Foreign ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) arrive, ahead of an annual leaders' summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, December 9, 2019. (photo credit: SAUDI PRESS AGENCY/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Foreign ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) arrive, ahead of an annual leaders' summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, December 9, 2019.
(photo credit: SAUDI PRESS AGENCY/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Saudi Arabia’s northwestern AlUla Governorate is hosting the 41st summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council on Tuesday, including top leaders from the GCC’s six member-nations: Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
For more stories from The Media Line go to themedialine.org
The governorate is home to several outstanding archaeological sites, including Mada’in Salih (Cities of Salih), also known as Hegra or Al-Hijr (“The Stoneland” or “The Rocky Place”), which dates back to 300 BCE and which in 2008 became the first of Saudi Arabia’s five UNESCO World Heritage Site sites.
A majority of the remains date from the Nabatean kingdom. The site was the kingdom’s southernmost settlement and its largest after Petra in Jordan. Mohammed al-Sabban, an economist and a former senior adviser to the Saudi petroleum minister, told The Media Line that holding the Gulf summit in AlUla city came to advance Saudi Vision 2030, a framework whose main goal is to diversify the nation’s economy.
“Thus, it is important to focus on and open up the tourism sector, as this will increase economic returns and the contribution to the gross national product,” he said.
Sabban said hosting the summit in AlUla city, which had been home to many civilizations, reflected the program to establish several “economic cities” to attract foreign and domestic investment and to reduce sprawl and congestion in existing metropolises.
“It also reflects the kingdom’s interest in tourism, as the city has become an attractive center for many contests and concerts. … A lot of attention is given to this city.”
This reflects a major shift in Saudi policy toward tourism and the openness of society, by receiving foreign visitors, holding concerts and receiving top singers, artists and actors.
“AlUla is a beautiful region in which the climate is moderate, and it is a major tourist destination in the kingdom,” Sabban continued. “It includes a historical heritage that goes back to the [Islamic] Prophet Salih [also spelled Saleh], which is beautiful and wonderful.”
The summit will be a success if reconciliation is achieved between Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain on the one hand, and Qatar on the other, and the latter “is returned to the Gulf house,” as economic cooperation and many technical committees would be reactivated, which would also contribute to “uniting the Gulf voice, instead of having multiple voices,” Sabban expanded.
Additionally, he said this would contribute to achieving Gulf integration, economically and industrially. “It would contribute to free trade negotiations with China and other major countries and to economic integration frameworks.”
This would benefit the region in general and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in particular, in line with Vision 2030, Sabban said.
In 2017, two royal orders were issued to establish the Royal Commission for AlUla Governorate, and to form a board of directors headed by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is also deputy prime minister and minister of defense.
The commission was tasked with developing the governorate in a manner commensurate with its historical value, civilizational position and archaeological sites, in order to achieve the economic and cultural goals of the Vision 2030 framework.
Suleiman al-Ogaily, an analyst, writer and member of the board of directors of the Saudi Society for Political Science, told The Media Line that AlUla, as a center of tourism with a World Heritage Site, would be used to diversify revenue sources under Vision 2030.
“Tourism has become a major goal of Riyadh Vision 2030,” he said, given that a royal commission was established to advance it.
The kingdom was hosting the summit in AlUla to present the Saudi human heritage tourism project not only to the region but to the entire world, Ogaily clarified.
“AlUla is on the list of archaeological sites in the kingdom, which is replete with antiquities dating back thousands of years,” he said.
Although only a small part of the Saudi Vision 2030 projects focuses on tourism and culture, and most are industrial projects, “AlUla’s archaeological area forms a very important part of the Saudi tourism project, and of the cultural project as well,” Ogaily said.
The Royal Commission for AlUla Governorate was formed to establish the largest Islamic museum in the kingdom, in accordance with the highest international standards and using the latest technical means in collection, preservation, display and documentation, to allow the world to learn about Islamic history in the Arabian Peninsula.
During a visit of the commission to France in 2018, an agreement was signed with the French government to develop a sustainable tourism and heritage sector in AlUla along with other international partners, to protect Saudi heritage and nature.
AlUla is one of the most important archaeological sites in the world, and it tells the story of human civilization. It was a meeting point for the civilizations of the Nile and Mesopotamian valleys and the eastern coast of the Mediterranean on the one hand, and the civilizations of the Arabian Peninsula, Northeast Africa and East Asia on the other.


Tags France saudi arabia United Arab Emirates UAE Media Line
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Praising the HMOs for Israel's COVID-19 vaccine success

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Blue and White vanishes with same speed it appeared - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Ariel Harkham

Morocco: Israel’s bridge to the Muslim world? - opinion

 By ARIEL HARKHAM
Gilad Kabilo

How to lose an election in three easy steps - comment

 By GILAD KABILO
Amotz Asa-El

Israel Elections: Inflation of new parties exposes system's ailments

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Tel Aviv research: 99.9% of COVID-19 virus dead in 30 seconds with UV LEDs

UV rays, illustrative
3

88-year-old dies hours after COVID vaccination in second such incident

A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe, October 30, 2020.
4

Man's fatal heart attack likely unlinked to vaccine he took 2 hours before

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
5

49-year-old struck with anaphylactic shock after receiving COVID vaccine

Doses of vaccinations against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are seen as Israel continues its national vaccination drive, in east Jerusalem December 23, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by