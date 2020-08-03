Roma and Sinti community commemorate Memorial Day at Auschwitz

Representatives of the Roma and Sinti community marked European Roma Holocaust Memorial Day on Sunday in the death camp of Auschwitz. The Memorial Day, commemorated first in 2015 when the European Parliament declared 2 August the annual "European Roma Holocaust Memorial Day," also had events held online.Roma and Sinti were murdered in the Holocaust, sent to death camps alongside Jews and others deemed subhuman by the Nazi regime. On August 2, 1944, the "Gypsy Camp" (Zigeunerlager) at Auschwitz was closed, and approximately 4,000 Sinti and Roma were gassed during the night of August 2–3 and burnt in the crematoria. "As the number of survivors and witnesses of these atrocities is dwindling, it is our duty, now more than ever, to continue their work of memory and to pass on their testimonies," von der Leyen's statement continued. "Europe has a duty to protect its minorities from racism and discrimination. We must replace anti-gypsyism with openness and acceptance, hate speech and hate crime with tolerance and respect for human dignity, and bullying with education about the Holocaust. Above all, we must promote diversity as a wonderful gift that makes Europe strong and resilient.""Today we remember all of the victims," said Romani Rose, the head of Central Council of German Sinti and Roma, German broadcaster Deutsche Welle reported.Ahead of the event, which was also attended by Jewish and Christian representatives, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, Věra Jourová, Vice-President for Values and Transparency, and Helena Dalli, Commissioner for Equality, released a statement reading, “Today, we pay tribute to the hundreds of thousands of Roma victims of the Holocaust. We consider it a moral duty to acknowledge and remember all those who suffered under the Nazi regime: among those people were the Roma. Remembering their persecution reminds us of the need to tackle the challenges they still face today and which are too often overlooked."Historians estimate that up to 500,000