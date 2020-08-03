The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Roma and Sinti community commemorate Memorial Day at Auschwitz

Historians estimate that up to 500,000 Roma and Sinti were murdered in the Holocaust, sent to death camps alongside Jews and others deemed subhuman by the Nazi regime.

By ALEX WINSTON  
AUGUST 3, 2020 11:34
Croatian Sinti and Roma women and children, 1941 (photo credit: BUND ARCHIVES)
Croatian Sinti and Roma women and children, 1941
(photo credit: BUND ARCHIVES)
Representatives of the Roma and Sinti community marked European Roma Holocaust Memorial Day on Sunday in the death camp of Auschwitz.
The Memorial Day, commemorated first in 2015 when the European Parliament declared 2 August the annual "European Roma Holocaust Memorial Day," also had events held online.
Ahead of the event, which was also attended by Jewish and Christian representatives, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, Věra Jourová, Vice-President for Values and Transparency, and Helena Dalli, Commissioner for Equality, released a statement reading, “Today, we pay tribute to the hundreds of thousands of Roma victims of the Holocaust. We consider it a moral duty to acknowledge and remember all those who suffered under the Nazi regime: among those people were the Roma. Remembering their persecution reminds us of the need to tackle the challenges they still face today and which are too often overlooked."
Historians estimate that up to 500,000 Roma and Sinti were murdered in the Holocaust, sent to death camps alongside Jews and others deemed subhuman by the Nazi regime. On August 2, 1944, the "Gypsy Camp" (Zigeunerlager) at Auschwitz was closed, and approximately 4,000 Sinti and Roma were gassed during the night of August 2–3 and burnt in the crematoria.
"As the number of survivors and witnesses of these atrocities is dwindling, it is our duty, now more than ever, to continue their work of memory and to pass on their testimonies," von der Leyen's statement continued.
"Europe has a duty to protect its minorities from racism and discrimination. We must replace anti-gypsyism with openness and acceptance, hate speech and hate crime with tolerance and respect for human dignity, and bullying with education about the Holocaust. Above all, we must promote diversity as a wonderful gift that makes Europe strong and resilient."
"Today we remember all of the victims," said Romani Rose, the head of Central Council of German Sinti and Roma, German broadcaster Deutsche Welle reported.


Tags auschwitz Holocaust Nazis Roma
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Let them in By JPOST EDITORIAL
Sympathy from Netanyahu? Not going to happen - comment By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Between West Papua and the West Bank By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Olmert to 'Post': Police vs. the citizens reflects public outrage By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Yair Lapid’s delusions about the Democrats By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Groundbreaking blood test can detect cancer years before symptoms appear
blood test 521
2 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
3 IDF thwarts Hezbollah terror cell infiltration along border with Lebanon
Smoke rises from the disputed Shebaa Farms area as seen from Marjayoun village in southern Lebanon, Lebanon July 27, 2020.
4 Insufficient vitamin D increases risk of severe COVID-19, says new study
Vitamin D laying on the table with prescription bottle behind them.
5 Why did a Four Star General land in Israel during a pandemic?
US Gen. Mark Milley visits Israel in July 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by