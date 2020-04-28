Ruderman Foundation assists hospitals in revamping mental health services

The Ruderman Family Foundation awarded a $100,000 grant to Massachusetts General Hospital, dedicated to strengthening the facility's mental health services division as people worldwide look to find ways to cope with the fears and isolation brought upon them by the coronavirus outbreak. The Boston-based Jewish non-profit has also donated an additional $10,000 to the Boston Police Foundation for officers wishing to seek mental health relief from the stresses brought on during this tumultuous time period. President of the Ruderman Foundation Jay Ruderman, noted that addressing the mental health of first responders with regards to the coronavirus has been subpar thus far. “As an organization that prides itself on helping people in uniform who are our first line of defense in any emergency situation, we felt obligated to do our part in helping ensure they have access to mental health as they grapple with this stressful time,” said Ruderman. “While many of us are sheltering in place, law enforcement and health care workers simply don’t have that option. So they are not only constantly risking their health, but are also in a perpetual state of stress that is not sustainable.”Massachussetts General Hospital will immediately allocate a portion of the grant funds to launch online mental health intervention services for healthcare workers serving on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic - noted to face high levels of stress and work demands as they put out every effort to stymie the viral spread.“If we lose our doctors and nurses because they have a mental breakdown and they cannot cope, we’re in real trouble," Ruderman added. “I think there’s still a tremendous amount of stigma around mental health, but it’s there, and it’s just as important as our physical health." In relation, A US-based mental-health hotline has seen a 891% spike in calls from Americans trying to cope with the ongoing coronavirus outbreak afflicting the country. The Disaster Distress Helpline, a federally-run crisis hotline, saw a huge spike in calls from people seeking help in light of existing fears and concerns about the coronavirus, in addition to rising unemployment, grief and uncertainty about the future. The hotline saw a 338% March increase in call volume when compared to February. Compared to March 2019, this represents a 891% increase in calls. The helpline was launched in 2012, and has been instrumental in aiding Americans during hurricanes, mass shootings and wildfires.