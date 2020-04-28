The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food IFCJ
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

Ruderman Foundation assists hospitals in revamping mental health services

The Boston-based Jewish non-profit has also donated an additional $10,000 to the Boston Police Foundation for officers wishing to seek mental health relief

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 28, 2020 06:27
Mental health [illustrative] (photo credit: PIXABAY)
Mental health [illustrative]
(photo credit: PIXABAY)
The Ruderman Family Foundation awarded a $100,000 grant to Massachusetts General Hospital, dedicated to strengthening the facility's mental health services division as people worldwide look to find ways to cope with the fears and isolation brought upon them by the coronavirus outbreak.
The Boston-based Jewish non-profit has also donated an additional $10,000 to the Boston Police Foundation for officers wishing to seek mental health relief from the stresses brought on during this tumultuous time period. President of the Ruderman Foundation Jay Ruderman, noted that addressing the mental health of first responders with regards to the coronavirus has been subpar thus far.
“As an organization that prides itself on helping people in uniform who are our first line of defense in any emergency situation, we felt obligated to do our part in helping ensure they have access to mental health as they grapple with this stressful time,” said Ruderman. “While many of us are sheltering in place, law enforcement and health care workers simply don’t have that option. So they are not only constantly risking their health, but are also in a perpetual state of stress that is not sustainable.”
Massachussetts General Hospital will immediately allocate a portion of the grant funds to launch online mental health intervention services for healthcare workers serving on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic - noted to face high levels of stress and work demands as they put out every effort to stymie the viral spread.
“If we lose our doctors and nurses because they have a mental breakdown and they cannot cope, we’re in real trouble," Ruderman added. “I think there’s still a tremendous amount of stigma around mental health, but it’s there, and it’s just as important as our physical health."
In relation, A US-based mental-health hotline has seen a 891% spike in calls from Americans trying to cope with the ongoing coronavirus outbreak afflicting the country.
The Disaster Distress Helpline, a federally-run crisis hotline, saw a huge spike in calls from people seeking help in light of existing fears and concerns about the coronavirus, in addition to rising unemployment, grief and uncertainty about the future.
The hotline saw a 338% March increase in call volume when compared to February. Compared to March 2019, this represents a 891% increase in calls.
The helpline was launched in 2012, and has been instrumental in aiding Americans during hurricanes, mass shootings and wildfires.



Tags United States ruderman foundation Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Independence Day – Israel's 72nd birthday By JPOST EDITORIAL
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum Remembrance Day and the haredim – opinion By FLEUR HASSAN-NAHOUM
Isaac Herzog Sharing responsibility and joy on Israel's Independence Day By ISAAC HERZOG
Danny Danon A different Memorial Day - opinion By DANNY DANON
Susan Hattis Rolef When the desirable and reality do not tally, the unity government to come By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Kim Jong Un in a 'vegetative state' after heart surgery - Japanese Media
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a drill of long-range artillery sub-units of the Korean People's Army
2 Coronavirus has mutated into at least 30 different strains new study finds
3D medical animation still shot showing the structure of a coronavirus
3 Chinese doctors report coronavirus can survive in the human eye
An illustrative picture of a person's eye.
4 The deal is done: Netanyahu, Gantz ink coalition pact
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz sign a unity government agreement
5 Inventor of N95 masks comes out of retirement to upgrade them
Various N95 respiration masks at a laboratory of 3M, that has been contracted by the U.S. government to produce extra marks in response to the country's novel coronavirus outbreak, in Maplewood, Minnesota, U.S. March 4, 2020. Picture taken March 4, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by