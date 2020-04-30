Russia warns US against any attempt to use low-yield missiles

A low-yield weapon is on the level of the bombs dropped by the US on Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

The State Department claims that low-yield weapons "reduce the risk of nuclear war by reinforcing extended deterrence and assurance" and alleges that Russia is considering using such weapons in a limited war, according to VOA.

Russia denied the threat and accused the US of "lowering the nuclear threshold."

"Any attack involving a US submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM), regardless of its weapon specifications, would be perceived as a nuclear aggression,” warned Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Wednesday. “Those who like to theorize about the flexibility of American nuclear potential must understand that in line with the Russian military doctrine such actions are seen as warranting retaliatory use of nuclear weapons by Russia.”

The United States formally withdrew from a landmark nuclear missile pact with Russia last year after determining that Moscow was in violation of the treaty and had no plans to come into compliance with it.

US President Donald Trump decided that the United States would end adherence to the 1987 arms control accord, known as the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF).

The treaty bans either side from stationing short- and intermediate-range, land-based missiles in Europe. Washington signaled its intention six months ago to pull out of the agreement if Russia made no move to adhere to it.

Reuters contributed to this report.

