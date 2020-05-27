The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

Russian pilots intercept US Navy aircraft for 3rd time in 2 months - WATCH

All three incidents in the past two months have taken place in international airspace over the eastern Mediterranean.

By TZVI JOFFRE  
MAY 27, 2020 09:11
Two Russian Su-35 aircraft unsafely intercept a P-8A Poseidon patrol aircraft assigned to U.S. 6th Fleet over the Mediterranean Sea May 26, 2020 (photo credit: US 6TH FLEET)
Two Russian Su-35 aircraft unsafely intercept a P-8A Poseidon patrol aircraft assigned to U.S. 6th Fleet over the Mediterranean Sea May 26, 2020
(photo credit: US 6TH FLEET)
Russian pilots intercepted a US Navy aircraft in an "unsafe and unprofessional manner" on Tuesday for the third time within two months, claimed the US Naval Forces Sixth Fleet.
Two Russian Su-35 aircraft intercepted the US Navy P-8A Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance Aircraft in the Sixth Fleet over a period of a little over an hour. The two Russian aircraft took close station on each wing of the US P-8A at the same time, restricting the American aircraft's ability to safely maneuver.
 
"The unnecessary actions of the Russian Su-35 pilots were inconsistent with good airmanship and international flight rules, and jeopardized the safety of flight of both aircraft," said the Sixth Fleet in a press release, calling the interaction "irresponsible" and warning that such actions increase the risk of midair collisions.
In April, a US Navy P-8A in the Sixth Fleet was intercepted twice by a Russian SU-35 within two hours.
The first intercept was considered safe and professional, according to the Navy statement, but the second intercept was determined to be unsafe and unprofessional due to a high-speed, high-powered maneuver by the Russian aircraft that brought the two aircraft within 25 feet of each other with the SU-35 directly in front of the US Naval aircraft. The maneuver exposed the US aircraft to wake turbulence and jet exhaust, according to the US Navy.
Four days earlier, a Russian SU-35 flew inverted within 25 feet of a US P8-A over the same waters. In both cases, the US aircraft were operating consistent with international law and didn't provoke the activity, according to the US Navy.
All three incidents in the past two months have taken place in international airspace over the eastern Mediterranean.
The Russian Ministry of Defense responded to the incident in April, claiming that the US aircraft was heading toward the Khmeimim Air Base in Latakia, Syria, where Russian troops, aircraft and S-400 air defense systems are stationed, according to the Russian Sputnik News.
"After approaching the aircraft, the pilot of the Russian fighter identified the plane's tail number and its status as an aircraft of the US Navy, and took it under escort," said the ministry of defense, adding that the aircraft then changed course, allowing the Russian aircraft to return to the airfield.
Several aircraft tracking sites said the incidents on Tuesday and in April between the Russian and American aircraft took place near the Syrian coast, according to the Russian Sputnik news.
Testy encounters between American and Russian forces are not a rare occurrence, both in the air and on land.
In December, Russian and American troops brawled in Tell Tamer in northeast Syria. Russian forces were present in the area at the same time as US troops and when the two parties met it devolved into a fist fight, "due to their presence in the same area," according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
Russia has fought alongside the Assad regime and Iran in the Syrian Civil War since 2015, along with more recent clashes with Turkey, a NATO member state.


Tags United States Russia US Navy
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Lessons must be learned from the Malka Leifer case By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Israel's government is failing women and girls – opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
Micah Halpern Mike Pompeo’s double standard – opinion By MICAH HALPERN
Lela Gilbert Witnessing the growing rise of antisemitism in the US as a non Jew By LELA GILBERT
Amotz Asa-El The limits of annexation: Consider Jerusalem's exprience since 1967 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 COVID-19 no longer infectious after 11 days, new study claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
2 Joe Biden's nickname for US President Trump: 'President Tweety'
Former vice president Joe Biden (Left) and US President Donald Trump (Right)
3 Roger Waters – getting a taste of his own medicine
ROGER WATERS
4 Could wearing a mask for long periods be detrimental to health?
A man wears a face mask with David Star at the Nachlaot Neighborhood in Jerusalem on April 12, 2020. A full closure on 17 Jerusalem Neighborhoods went into effect today at noon in efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
5 Archaeologists discover 2,000-year-old unique complex by the Western Wall
Archaeologists discover 2000-year-old unique complex by the Western Wall
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by