Russia’s growing role in south Caucasus leads to housing reconstruction

“Over 300 buildings have been reconstructed using construction materials provided by Russia as part of humanitarian work underway to reconstruct 450 buildings.”

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
JANUARY 14, 2021 09:24
HICRAN QULIYEVA stands in front of her house in Ganja, Azerbaijan, on Saturday, after it was hit by a rocket during the fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh. (photo credit: REUTERS)
HICRAN QULIYEVA stands in front of her house in Ganja, Azerbaijan, on Saturday, after it was hit by a rocket during the fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Russia is growing its influence in the southern Caucasus region of Nagorna-Karabakh, reconstructing another 300 buildings, its new agency says. Russia’s role is growing after Turkey prodded Azerbaijan to attack Armenians in the disputed area. From Moscow’s point of view this squabble between two former Soviet Republics can be patched up with some peacekeepers and proper policing. Turkey sought to push a war in the Caucasus and enabled a greater Russian role.
“Over 300 buildings have been reconstructed using construction materials provided by Russia as part of humanitarian work underway to reconstruct 450 buildings.” Video online has shown Azerbaijan troops dismantling graveyards and looting homes, according to pro-Armenian activists. Turkey, which has fueled conflicts from Libya to Syria, often intervenes and sends Syrian mercenaries, recruited from poor Syrian refugees, to attack minorities like Kurds and Armenians. Turkey does not rebuild homes in areas it has invaded and destroyed, such as Afrin and Tel Abyad, leaving questions about what Turkey’s long-term plan is, besides spreading instability and extremism.
Turkey told its lobbying arm in Washington to write opeds about the conflict in Azerbaijan, arguing that Turkey was involving itself against Russia and Iran. In reality the conflict ended up with Russia moving in peacekeepers and Turkey and Russia working together. The news that Russia is building homes for the victims of the war shows that the result of the conflict was greater Russian involvement. 
Tass media in Moscow reports that “on November 9, 2020, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh starting from November 10. The Russian leader said that Azerbaijan and Armenia would maintain the positions that they had held and Russian peacekeepers would be deployed to the region.”
Russia is now adjudicating who gets what in the southern conflicts, treating Azerbaijan and Armenia like a small feud that can be worked out in Moscow. “In addition, the Agdam, Kalbajar and Lachin districts were handed back over to Azerbaijan. According to the statement, parts of the Martuni, Martakert and Askeran districts, the city of Shushi and almost the entire Hadrut district, which used to be part of the Nagorno-Karabakh autonomous region in the Soviet era, were also handed over to Azerbaijan,” Tass says.
While Russia sorts things out between Armenia and Azerbaijan it is Turkey that shows its prodding of Azerbaijan to war has not resulted in anything for Ankara. Ankara begged Baku to let it send troops to get a foothold. It also sent a few Syrian mercenaries as cannon fodder. The US also lost influence in not bothering to even discuss the conflict with Azerbaijan and Armenia. Where once Caucasus countries looked to the US for global leadership, from Georgia to Armenia and Azerbaijan, they all now look to Moscow, as they historically did during the Soviet era. Russia defeated Georgia in a war in 2008 and Armenia is dependent on Russia, despite putting out feelers to the West. 


Tags Russia Vladimir Putin georgia moscow Nagorno-Karabakh
