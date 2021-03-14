Ruth Bader Ginsburg statue unveiled in Brooklyn, New York

A statue of the late Supreme Court Justice and prominent women's rights icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg was unveiled Friday in her hometown of Brooklyn, New York City. The unveiling of the statue was done in conjunction with Women's History Month, a few days before what would have been her 88th birthday. The day has already been declared by Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams as "Justice Ginsburg Day." In light of the unveiling, Adams said that Ginsburg "was clearly a symbol of what's great about this country and how, when we are inclusive, we can stop the level of exclusiveness that is pervasive throughout this country."While being known as an ardent liberal Supreme Court Justice, Ginsburg was a strong champion of women's rights and gender equality over the years. She died of pancreatic cancer in September, and was replaced on the Supreme Court by Amy Coney Barrett, who was chosen by then-President Donald Trump prior to the 2020 presidential election. Ginsburg attended Cornell University as well as Harvard and Columbia law schools prior to becoming a judge on the US Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia. She was appointed to the Supreme Court by former US president Bill Clinton in 1993. Ginsburg was only the court's second female justice and its first Jewish female one, serving for more than 27 years.