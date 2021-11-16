Second suspect arrested in espionage case in Sweden - report

A person was arrested on suspicion of aggravated espionage in central Sweden on Tuesday, in a case linked to a state official arrested in September on suspicion of unauthorized handling of secret information.

Mats Ljungqvist, a prosecutor in the National Security Unit of the Swedish Prosecution Authority, told Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheter (DN) that he could not say anything more on the case, saying "it is a very sensitive matter."

DN reported that documents from the Stockholm District Court showed that the newly arrested suspect is part of the same case as the official arrested in September.

In September, the Swedish Aftonbladet newspaper, reported the arrest of a Swedish citizen, originally from Iran, who worked in the past for the Swedish Security Service (SÄPO) and Swedish Armed Forces. The man was working in security and data protection at the Swedish National Food Agency when he was arrested, according to reports.

The suspect arrested in September reportedly denies the crimes he's suspected of. He was born in Iran , but moved to Sweden as a child. It is unclear if he is suspected of spying for Iran or another country.

A police vehicle is seen at Hallby Prison, outside Eskilstuna, Sweden July 21, 2021 (credit: Per Karlsson/TT News Agency/via REUTERS)

According to DN, he allegedly committed the crime during the nine years when he worked at the security service and Armed Forces. While he was arrested on suspicion of unauthorized handling of secret information, there are reportedly still suspicions that he spied for a foreign power.

The man was employed by Swedish Military Intelligence and Security Service (MUST) from March 2011 to September 2014, specifically in the KSI, Office for Special Acquisition in the service, one of the most secretive units in MUST, DN revealed on Tuesday.