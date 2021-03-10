Singapore arrests would-be terrorist planning to kill Jews for Hamas

He seemed to have operated under the assumption that any Jewish worshipers he would be able to kill would have been involved in Israel’s actions in the Gaza Strip.Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam said that many Jewish people in Singapore are local citizens and would have served in that country's defense forces and not the IDF."It's perfectly okay to support the Palestinian cause," the minister said, "but it's not okay to go around killing people."He added that no matter how many people would have been killed or hurt, the planned attack would have had serious implications for social relations in Singapore itself.