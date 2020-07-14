The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Soros’ foundation to spend $220 million to support racial justice group

“These investments will empower proven leaders in the Black community to reimagine policing, end mass incarceration, and eliminate the barriers to opportunity."

By RON KAMPEAS/JTA  
JULY 14, 2020 04:01
Business magnate George Soros arrives to speak at the Open Russia Club in London, Britain June 20, 2016 (photo credit: REUTERS/LUKE MACGREGOR)
Business magnate George Soros arrives to speak at the Open Russia Club in London, Britain June 20, 2016
(photo credit: REUTERS/LUKE MACGREGOR)
WASHINGTON — Open Society, the foundation founded by liberal billionaire philanthropist George Soros, is set to donate $220 million to racial justice groups in the wake of awareness stoked by civil unrest around the issue of police brutality.
A statement Monday from the foundation said $150 million of the $220 million will be be in the form of five-year grants to a diverse set of Black-led organizations fighting for racial justice, including legacy groups and a number that have risen in recent years.
“These investments will empower proven leaders in the Black community to reimagine policing, end mass incarceration, and eliminate the barriers to opportunity that have been the source of inequity for too long,” Alex Soros, George Soros’ son and the co-chairman of Open Society, said in a statement.
The five-year span is intended to sustain awareness of racial justice issues even as the events of this summer, launched with the police killing in Minneapolis in May of George Floyd, recede from the headlines, the statement said.
Another $70 million will go to local authorities to examine incarceration policies; to hiring students for internships and fellowships; and to preventing voter suppression.
George Soros, who has said his experience as a Holocaust survivor informs his philanthropy, has been targeted by conservatives who say he is funding destabilizing trends. Some of the conservative attacks on Soros have invoked antisemetic tropes.


