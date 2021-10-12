Steven Mnuchin predicts global economic boom in next 18 months

Former US Treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin predicted an economic boom in the next 18 months, as countries recover from the global economic crisis brought out by the COVID-19 pandemic , when he addressed the Jerusalem Post Conference in Jerusalem.

"The economic boom for the next 18 months is going to be extraordinary," Mnuchin told The Jerusalem Report Editor-in-Chief Steve Linde.

Money (credit: INGIMAGE)

"I do worry about inflation in the US and inflation around the world. Obviously we will have to normalize interest rates, but there has been tremendous business innovation, it has been one of the few good things that has come out of COVID," Mnuchin said.

He reflected on the extraordinary experience of sitting at the head of the US Treasury during the start of the COVID-19 crisis.

"Anyone who has ever run a business never contemplated that the downside was zero revenues," he said.

He recalled how the US had spent close $4 trillion to help the economy. In so doing, he speculated that the former Trump administration, which he served, had prevented a global depression.

Mnuchin also reflected on Abraham Accords brokered by former US president Donald Trump under whose auspices Israel normalized ties with four Arab countries; the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan.

Economic partnership was an important base for those agreements, he said, adding that he hoped that Saudi Arabia would join the accords.

Mnuchin said that that the accords came out of a relationship the Trump administration had with countries in the region.

"My specific component of the relationship was fighting terror activities. We crated a terrorist financing targeting center in the region that many of the Gulf countries participated in," Mnuchin said.

"Every time I came to the US I came to Israel. There is no better partner to the US than Israel in helping us combat terror activities around the world," Mnuchin explained.