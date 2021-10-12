The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News

Steven Mnuchin predicts global economic boom in next 18 months

The boom will come as countries worldwide recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
OCTOBER 12, 2021 12:41
Former US Treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin is seen speaking at the Jerusalem Post annual conference at the Museum of Tolerance in Jerusalem, on October 12, 2021. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Former US Treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin is seen speaking at the Jerusalem Post annual conference at the Museum of Tolerance in Jerusalem, on October 12, 2021.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Former US Treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin predicted an economic boom in the next 18 months, as countries recover from the global economic crisis brought out by the COVID-19 pandemic, when he addressed the Jerusalem Post Conference in Jerusalem.
"The economic boom for the next 18 months is going to be extraordinary," Mnuchin told The Jerusalem Report Editor-in-Chief Steve Linde.
Money (credit: INGIMAGE)Money (credit: INGIMAGE)
"I do worry about inflation in the US and inflation around the world. Obviously we will have to normalize interest rates, but there has been tremendous business innovation, it has been one of the few good things that has come out of COVID," Mnuchin said.
He reflected on the extraordinary experience of sitting at the head of the US Treasury during the start of the COVID-19 crisis.
"Anyone who has ever run a business never contemplated that the downside was zero revenues," he said.
He recalled how the US had spent close $4 trillion to help the economy. In so doing, he speculated that the former Trump administration, which he served, had prevented a global depression.
Mnuchin also reflected on Abraham Accords brokered by former US president Donald Trump under whose auspices Israel normalized ties with four Arab countries; the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan.
Economic partnership was an important base for those agreements, he said, adding that he hoped that Saudi Arabia would join the accords.
Mnuchin said that that the accords came out of a relationship the Trump administration had with countries in the region.
"My specific component of the relationship was fighting terror activities. We crated a terrorist financing targeting center in the region that many of the Gulf countries participated in," Mnuchin said.
"Every time I came to the US I came to Israel. There is no better partner to the US than Israel in helping us combat terror activities around the world," Mnuchin explained.


Tags economy Steven Mnuchin Coronavirus COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Stern's anonymous sexual assault complaints gaffe - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ronald Lauder

The war Israel must fight

 By RONALD S. LAUDER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Netanyahu's conduct in opposition is destructive in all directions

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Yaakov Hagoel

The era of aliyah is not over

 By YAAKOV HAGOEL
Gil Troy

Harris fails by trying to please both sides - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Most Read
1

Ancient Egyptian killer whale with legs identified as new species

Female sperm whale.
2

Whatsapp also returns after 6-hour crash, Facebook apologizes

Social media: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, TikTok
3

Nike to terminate sales in Israeli stores

People walk past a store of the sporting goods retailer Nike Inc at a shopping complex in Beijing, China March 25, 2021
4

Archaeologists find 2,700-year-old toilet in luxurious palace in Jerusalem

The rare stone toilet is 2700 years old. Most likely used by one of the dignitaries of Jerusalem.
5

After Facebook, big tech outages may be doomsday scenario in future conflict - analysis

Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram logos and stock graph are displayed through broken glass in this illustration taken October 4, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by