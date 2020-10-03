The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Sudan and main rebel groups formalize peace deal

Three major groups signed a preliminary deal in August - two factions from the western region of Darfur and one from the southern region - after months of talks hosted by South Sudan.

By REUTERS  
OCTOBER 3, 2020 16:48
Sudan's Sovereign Council Chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, South Sudan's President Salva Kiir, and Chad President Idriss Deby attend the signing of peace agreement between the Sudan's transitional government and Sudanese revolutionary movements to end decades-old conflict, in Juba, South Sudan (photo credit: REUTERS/JOK SOLOMUN)
Sudan's Sovereign Council Chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, South Sudan's President Salva Kiir, and Chad President Idriss Deby attend the signing of peace agreement between the Sudan's transitional government and Sudanese revolutionary movements to end decades-old conflict, in Juba, South Sudan
(photo credit: REUTERS/JOK SOLOMUN)
JUBA - Sudan’s power-sharing government and several rebel groups on Saturday formalized a peace agreement aimed at resolving decades of conflict which left millions displaced and hundreds of thousands dead.
Three major groups signed a preliminary deal in August - two factions from the western region of Darfur and one from the southern region - after months of talks hosted by South Sudan.
Another powerful rebel group, the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North led by Abdelaziz al-Hilu, which had not participated in initial peace negotiations, agreed last month to join new talks hosted by South Sudan.
Dancers from Darfur and the Nile states performed on the stage before the signing in Juba.
The US Special Envoy to Sudan and South Sudan, Donald Booth, said: "This historic achievement addresses decades of conflicts and suffering, it will also require firm and unwavering commitment to implement the agreement fully and without delays."
The presidents of Ethiopia and Chad and the prime ministers of Egypt and Uganda were among regional officials and politicians at the event.
Tut Gatluak, the South Sudanese chief mediator, said ahead of Saturday's ceremony that the goal was eventually to sign deals with all armed groups.
Sudan has been wracked by conflict for decades. After the oil-rich south seceded in 2011, an economic crisis fueled protests that led to the overthrow of president Omar Hassan al-Bashir in 2019.
Sudan's new civilian and military leaders, who have shared power since then, say ending conflicts is a top priority.
The deal sets out terms to integrate rebels into the security forces, be politically represented and have economic and land rights. A new fund will pay $750 million a year for 10 years to the impoverished southern and western regions and the chance of return for displaced people is also guaranteed.
Analysts have welcomed the agreement but questioned the prominent role given to armed groups and the military.


Tags Peace sudan Darfur
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israelis must face the reality of the pandemic in order to stop it By JPOST EDITORIAL
Israel's pitiful politics amid the coronavirus pandemic By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Solidarity during a corona-era Sukkot By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Four essential steps that need to be taken immediately to fight the virus By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Translating the Trump-Biden travesty into Hebrew By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement targets Jews on Yom Kippur
Members of the Neo-nazi Nordic Resistance Movement march through the town of Ludvika, 2018
2 All eyes might be on the Temple Mount after the UAE-Israel deal
THE POSSIBILITY exists that Solomon’s aspiration could be recreated.
3 Helicopters, armed police swoop in to arrest 'Russian Jesus' cult leader
Vissarion, who has proclaimed himself a new Christ, conducts a service during the "Holiday of Good Fruit" feast in the village of Obitel Rassveta (Cloister of Sunrise), some 640 km (398 miles) southeast of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia August 18, 2010.
4 Gov't approves total coronavirus lockdown starting Friday
Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a vote at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on August 24, 2020.
5 Israel's Coronavirus lockdown: What you need to know
Gaza reports first COVID-19 cases outside quarantine areas, declares lockdown

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by