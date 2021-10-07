Technion to award German Chancellor Merkel honorary doctorate

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is slated to receive an honorary doctorate from the Technion - Israel Institute of Technology in a ceremony on Sunday in Jerusalem, the Institute announced.

Merkel, who is visiting Israel next week for a farewell trip before her expected departure from office after 16 years in power, will be "awarded for her continuous and steadfast support of the State of Israel; her unwavering fight against antisemitism and racism; her strong support of science and education, and particularly of scientific collaboration between Germany and Israel; and for her exemplary leadership, wisdom, and humanity," Technion said.

“Chancellor Merkel’s path has taken her from a brilliant scientific career in quantum chemistry to an unparalleled political legacy at a time of tectonic changes starting with the end of the Cold War, the fall of the Soviet Union, and the unification of Germany,” said Technion President Prof. Uri Sivan. “Under her leadership, Merkel navigated Europe through a global economic crisis and displayed great humanity to those who were displaced by civil wars and other armed conflicts in the Middle East and Africa.”

He added that “as a true leader, constantly striving to improve the lives of millions worldwide, Chancellor Merkel never avoided publicly facing the harsh and uncomfortable realities of global and domestic challenges. She has done so while never forgetting the true meaning of compassion and social responsibility.”

Merkel, a scientist with a doctoral degree in natural sciences, will join a list of notable recipients including Albert Einstein (1953) and Yitzhak Rabin (1990) who have also received the honorary doctorate, the highest honor bestowed by the Technion - Israel Institute of Technology.