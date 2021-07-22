The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News

Texas looking into divestment from Unilever over Ben & Jerry’s boycott

Unilever CEO says company is "fully committed to our business in Israel.”

By LAHAV HARKOV  
JULY 22, 2021 15:40
A woman holds Ben & Jerry's ice cream at her home in Jerusalem on July 19, 2021. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
A woman holds Ben & Jerry's ice cream at her home in Jerusalem on July 19, 2021.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
Texas may withdraw its investments from Ben & Jerry’s parent company Unilever, after the ice cream company decided to boycott Judea and Samaria, Texas State Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced on Thursday.
Hegar said he directed his staff to determine whether Ben & Jerry's or Unilever took any action that would trigger his state's anti-boycott law.
Texas’ pension fund amounts to over $100 million, according to Bloomberg, and Unilever is included in its portfolio.
Texas Government Code Chapter 808 prohibits the government from investing its pension fund in any party that boycotts Israel. It defines "boycott Israel" as "refusing to deal with, terminating business activities with, or otherwise taking any action that is intended to penalize, inflict economic harm on or limit commercial relations specifically with Israel or with a person or entity doing business in Israel or an Israeli-controlled territory."
Ben & Jerry's has operated in Israel for close to 35 years, with a factory in Be'er Tuvia. On Tuesday, Ben & Jerry's announced that it would no longer sell its products in the "Occupied Palestinian Territories," and was ending its contract with its Israeli licensee, which refused to participate in the boycott, at when it expires in 2022. The statement said they would look for a new arrangement and continue to sell its products in Israel.
The Vermont-based company's independent board, however, released a statement of its own saying the previous statement came from Unilever, which owns Ben & Jerry’s, and does not reflect their position, which is to end sales in Israel entirely.
“Texans have made it very clear that they stand with Israel and its people,” Hegar said. “We are against all those wishing to undermine Israel's economy and its people…My office has a long history of supporting Israel through our bond holdings and the Comptroller's list of scrutinized companies with ties to Iran, as well as those with ties to foreign terrorist organizations.”
Hegar encouraged Texans to eat Blue Bell ice cream, which “was founded in Brenham, Texas and tastes much better than the overpriced, stuck-up stuff made by a foreign-owned company started in Vermont.”
Earlier this week, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid announced Israel would contact US states with anti-boycott laws to encourage them to take action.
Ambassador to the US and UN Erdan sent a letter to the governors of 35 states that have such laws. Most of the anti-boycott laws would require the state to stop entering into contracts with Ben & Jerry's, and possibly Unilever, or to divest from them.
In a conference call with investors, Unilever CEO Alan Jope said the consumer goods giant is "fully committed" to continuing to do business in Israel.
“Obviously it’s a complex and sensitive matter that elicits very strong feelings. If there is one message I want to underscore in this call, it’s that Unilever remains fully committed to our business in Israel," Jope said.
However, Jope did not say he would force Ben & Jerry's to reverse its decision, and pointed to the ice cream company's long history of taking social and political stances.
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett commented further on the Ben & Jerry’s boycott to a delegation of ambassadors to the US and UN visiting Israel on Thursday.
“Whoever thinks to turn boycotting the State of Israel into a matter of marketing or branding will find that it was the worst business decision they made,” Bennett warned.
“The consumers, certainly in Israel, but also in the US and other countries, don’t think it’s cool to take Hamas’s side,” the prime minister added. “We use all the means we have to act against this, including legal ones.”
Bennett said those who boycott Israel are punishing it for “the sin…of fighting terror” and will pay a price.
Erdan said that “at this time, when businesses are surrendering to BDS pressure and bringing anti-Israel political considerations into their decisions, the visit of UN ambassadors to Israel is especially important.”
Erdan, in cooperation with the American Zionist Movement and March of the Living, brought the delegation of 10 ambassadors to Israel a week ago to visit sites around the country and receive security briefings at Israel's northern border and near Gaza, where they also met residents of communities struck by Hamas rocket-fire.
Among the countries whose representatives were on the trip were Australia, Argentina, Ukraine, Kenya, Guatemala, the Czech Republic, Hungary, the Dominican Republic, Tonga and Bhutan, with which Israel established ties in the past year.
Erdan said the ambassadors said that, following the trip, they would influence their countries to stand with Israel and against hypocrisy and discrimination against Israel, which is rampant in the UN.


Tags judea and samaria texas Ben & Jerry's
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Ben & Jerry's is opening old scars with newest BDS policy - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
DAOUD KUTTAB

Is Gaza human-rights activist Mohammad El Halabi getting a fair trial?

 By DAOUD KUTTAB
Leah Aharoni

Why we should everything to save 2-year-old Alta Fixsler - comment

 By LEAH AHARONI
Douglas Bloomfield

Trust must be restored between Israel and the USA - opinion

 By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Rachel Levmore

Two rabbis oppose the prenup that prevents women from becoming agunot

 By RACHEL LEVMORE
Most Read
1

More than 1,000 Israelis test positive for COVID

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addresses the coronavirus cabinet on Friday, July 16, as number of new cases rise
2

2,000-year-old ‘Freedom to Zion’ coins found in biblical heartland

The 2,000-year-old coins that date back to the period of the Jewish revolts against the Romans, July 13, 2021.
3

Thinking of flying to Israel? Here are the latest COVID rules

A passenger at Ben Gurion Airport
4

Who is most likely to develop severe COVID-19 even after a second jab?

ENTERING THE emergency room at Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv.
5

Archaeologists find part of Jerusalem’s wall destroyed ahead of 9th of Av

The section of the wall that was exposed.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by