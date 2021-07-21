The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Ben & Jerry's boycott could harm Palestinian employees

The distribution company employs 10 Palestinians from nearby villages who receive working conditions and salaries they could not earn under the auspices of the Palestinian Authority

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 21, 2021 14:20
Palestinians make their way through the Israeli Qalandia checkpoint to attend the second Friday prayer of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque, near the West Bank city of Ramallah on May 17, 2019 (photo credit: FLASH90)
Palestinians make their way through the Israeli Qalandia checkpoint to attend the second Friday prayer of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque, near the West Bank city of Ramallah on May 17, 2019
(photo credit: FLASH90)
Ben & Jerry's decision to halt sales of their ice cream in the West Bank will harm Palestinian workers who work for the main distributor of the ice cream in the West Bank, Hen Israeli, vice president of the distributor, warned in an interview on Wednesday.
Israeli is vice president of Sagi Group, which operates in the industrial area at Mishor Adumim outside of Jerusalem and employs about 45 employees. Sagi Group distributes about two tons of ice cream to Jerusalem and the West Bank every week.
The company employs 10 Palestinians from nearby villages who receive working conditions and salaries they could not earn under the auspices of the Palestinian Authority, according to Israeli, who stressed that the decision would hurt the Palestinian employees if the company's share of the distribution of the ice cream is lost.
Israeli explained that the company has already begun assessing the situation to understand what impact it will have on the company. "I market other products, but the ice cream for me is a significant portion. It should be understood that such a decision first and foremost harms the employees, less the company at large," he told Ynet. "The State of Israel must respond and assist in this struggle."
Although the owners of Ben & Jerry's stated that they would work to find a solution to allow the Israeli franchise to continue selling ice cream outside of the West Bank, the board of directors of the company stated that they had demanded a boycott of Israel in general.
Avi Zinger, owner of the  Ben & Jerry's Israel franchise – who always sold his ice cream on both sides of the Green Line – has for years resisted pressure by the parent company to boycott West Bank settlements. Politicians and activists called to continue buying Ben & Jerry's within Israel in order to support the Israeli franchise.
This would not be the first time that boycotts against Israel have caused harm to Palestinians.
Some 500 Palestinian employees lost their jobs at SodaStream after the company moved from Mishor Admumim to a campus at the Idan Negev industrial area after being targeted by the Boycott, Divest and Sanctions movement, although the CEO of the company says the move was due to a need to expand, not pressure by BDS. Some 74 Palestinians were able to continue working at the Negev plant after the move.
Nabil Basherat, a Palestinian who works as a manager at SodaStream, told Israel Hayom in 2018 that the "global BDS campaign has done the Palestinians more harm ‎than good," adding that BDS pressure led to thousands of Palestinians losing their employment when the Mishor Adumim factory shut down.
Nadia Aloush, a Palestinian who works as a manager at the Mishor Admumim branch of the Rami Levy supermarket chain, also expressed opposition to BDS. "They want Rami Levy to close his stores, but I ask – ‎who will employ Palestinians instead? The Palestinian Authority ‎has failed to offer jobs to the Palestinians who worked in ‎SodaStream. I don't understand why the world keeps donating ‎‎[to the PA] when it fails to even provide its people with jobs," Aloush told Israel Hayom.‎

Tovah Lazaroff contributed to this report.


Tags boycott Palestinian Ben & Jerry's Ice cream
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

If the claims are true, will NSO take responsibility this time?

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Jerusalem - A tale of one city with two faces - opinion

 By DAVID BRINN

My Word: Kicking around the idea of home

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Hady Amr’s pointless pursuit of Palestinian statehood - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

Virgin territory: Richard Branson won in space, but failed fixing Earth

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

More than 1,000 Israelis test positive for COVID

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addresses the coronavirus cabinet on Friday, July 16, as number of new cases rise
2

2,000-year-old ‘Freedom to Zion’ coins found in biblical heartland

The 2,000-year-old coins that date back to the period of the Jewish revolts against the Romans, July 13, 2021.
3

Thinking of flying to Israel? Here are the latest COVID rules

A passenger at Ben Gurion Airport
4

Who is most likely to develop severe COVID-19 even after a second jab?

ENTERING THE emergency room at Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv.
5

Archaeologists find part of Jerusalem’s wall destroyed ahead of 9th of Av

The section of the wall that was exposed.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by