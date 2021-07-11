The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News

The Taliban are already behaving as if they run Afghanistan

The Taliban showcase how militant and extremist groups can take over countries and become recognized and treated like normal states.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
JULY 11, 2021 14:04
A member of the Taliban holds a flag in Kabul, Afghanistan June 16, 2018. The writing on the flag reads: 'There is no god but Allah, Muhammad is the messenger of Allah' (photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMMAD ISMAIL)
A member of the Taliban holds a flag in Kabul, Afghanistan June 16, 2018. The writing on the flag reads: 'There is no god but Allah, Muhammad is the messenger of Allah'
(photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMMAD ISMAIL)
The Taliban seem to be making inroads every day on how many countries will soon treat them as a parallel government in Afghanistan.  
It’s not clear how quickly this will happen, but the Taliban’s ability to gain international clout, such as through Qatar and other countries, illustrates how far they have come. A recent visit to Moscow by Taliban officials, and assurances they made to China, illustrate where they think they are heading.   
In The Wall Street Journal, the Taliban were also quoted as seeking to “reassure Beijing, despite past support for Uyghur militants.” This explanation has now been picked up by others, and it sounds a lot like how Pakistan’s leader, Imran Khan, has responded when asked about China’s policies.  
Essentially, those like Khan talk tough on the world stage about “Islamophobia,” but mostly, they use this issue when looking at Western countries and when dealing with other governments that Pakistan wants to work with, such as China or Russia but there is no meddling in internal affairs and the Taliban now appear to accept this.  
The point the Taliban are making is that this isn’t the Taliban of old that emerged in the 1990s to take over Afghanistan, spread terror, host terror, commit cultural genocide and enabled Afghanistan to be a dumping ground of jihadists from all over the world. This Taliban, just as its likely supporters and friends in Pakistan, Qatar, Malaysia and Turkey, will be more “responsible,” in the sense that it will seek to run Afghanistan as an extremist Islamist state, but it will not spread terror everywhere.  
Essentially, this devil’s bargain is one Western states are often willing to accept. As long as terror isn’t threatening the West, the Taliban can be tolerated.    
The Taliban have told Moscow they already control much of Afghanistan, including border crossings. Their message to Moscow is that they don’t threaten other Central Asian states.   
“The Russian Foreign Ministry said the Kremlin envoy to Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, met with the Taliban delegation to express concern about the escalation and tension in northern Afghanistan,” the Associated Press reported. The ministry said Kabulov had urged the Taliban “to prevent them from spreading beyond the country’s borders.”  
Why does this matter? The Taliban showcase how militant and extremist groups can take over countries and become recognized and treated like normal states. This could bode well for the Houthis in Yemen, Hezbollah in Lebanon and even Turkish-backed extremists in Idlib. It is known that under the last US administration there were some US officials who wanted to treat Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, which used to be Al Qaeda in Syria, as a group that could receive US outreach, or support via Ankara. What that means is that some US officials thought the US could work with the successors to Al Qaeda.  
Unsurprisingly, US partners such as those in Ankara, or Doha, or in Pakistan may think the same of the Taliban. In short, after two decades, the groups responsible for the September 11 terror attacks, have become almost mainstream and the Taliban may soon be holding court for many of the world’s countries and groups such as HTS could be meeting with Ankara, a member of NATO.  
Iran’s backing of Hezbollah and the Houthis and the joint Iran-Turkey backing of Hamas may not seem so strange in a world where groups like the the Taliban, which are similar to Hamas, are globetrotting.
Hamas has also made inroads from Qatar to Turkey and to places like Malaysia. This does not bode well for countries that prefer moderation and coexistence. The question is whether the Taliban narrative of not bothering its neighbors is really true. Pakistan, Russia, and others may be gambling that it is.


Tags asia taliban afghanistan
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

The United States needs an antisemitism envoy

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Opposition maneuvers represent nadir of Israeli politics - opinion

 By DAVID BRINN

My Word: Presidents and present-day politics

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

President Isaac Herzog’s grand entrance - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
YEDIDIA Z. STERN

Israel must split attorney-general role to ensure rule of law - opinion

 By YEDIDIA STERN
Most Read
1

Coronavirus: New 'Lambda' variant causes concern for WHO

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
2

Formerly Israeli-owned ship damaged after being hit in Indian Ocean

An Israeli-owned ship hit by an explosion in the strategic Gulf of Oman waterway is seen after arrival at a port in Dubai, UAE
3

New mask could diagnose wearer with COVID-19 within 90 minutes

A face mask is seen on the street in Jerusalem amid the coronavirus pandemic, on February 2, 2021.
4

Israeli doctors develop ‘pig-human’ hybrid organ for transplant

Dr. Shahar Cohen.
5

Israeli breakthrough migraine treatment 'zaps' away pain - new study

A breakthrough Israeli technology has been found more effective than standard-care medications at treating acute migraine headaches in adolescents.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by