Taliban win in Afghanistan could fuel Hamas, Hezbollah - analysis

Will the the ascendency of the Taliban in Afghanistan prompt countries to be more willing to welcome senior Hamas and Hezbollah leaders?

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
JULY 11, 2021 15:30
Former Mujahideen hold weapons to support Afghan forces in their fight against Taliban, on the outskirts of Herat province, Afghanistan July 10, 2021. (photo credit: JALIL AHMAD/REUTERS)
The looming crisis in Afghanistan, as the Taliban appear to be marching toward consolidating victories against the government could have unintended consequences of possibly fueling Hamas and Hezbollah.  
The Taliban are a militant movement that is seeking to capture a country from the internationally recognized central government. Many countries appear to be hosting and helping the Taliban quietly and this is similar to how Hezbollah and Hamas thrive with foreign support and receive legitimacy despite their illegitimate stockpiling of weapons and use of extrajudicial assassinations and extralegal militant movements to threaten the region.   
For years, the labeling of Hamas and Hezbollah as terrorist groups was supposed to ostracize them and banish them from outside the realm of acceptable organizations. But many major countries did not view them as terrorists, specifically Turkey and Iran. Iran and Turkey both back Hamas. Iran backs Hezbollah. Hamas leaders have received red carpet welcomes in numerous countries, from Turkey to Qatar and even Malaysia.   
Now, the Taliban victories in Afghanistan and its ability to open doors from Qatar to Russia and Iran, illustrate that a model of militant extremist movements receiving international “koshering” is happening with increased frequency. There was a time when countries supported various proxy groups during the Cold War. However, the end of that war led to a brief interlude in international affairs where a hegemonic US and liberal world order appeared to reduce the number of militant movements being treated as states. Now, global chaos is back and the rise of various authoritarian regimes that want a multi-polar world and are all opposed to the US means groups like Hamas and Hezbollah can thrive.
The big question is how much more respect can Hamas and Hezbollah gain? Hamas held a high-level meeting with Russia in March. It has been hosted by Turkey, although Turkey also hosted Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas recently. The question is whether a Taliban victory might make countries more willing to be flexible on hosting senior Hamas and Hezbollah leaders.
So far, the international community has put almost no pressure on these groups to lay down their weapons. Hezbollah not only possesses 150,000 rockets but it also appears to conduct foreign and military policy for Lebanon, slowly supplanting the state, perhaps is has already become more wealthy and powerful than the state of Lebanon today. Hamas also recruits child soldiers and conducts illegal rocket fire against Israel. The fact that these organizations appear to thrive and receive financing indicates that no price is exacted from them.  
Some 4,000 Hamas rockets that were fired at Israel did not lead to widespread global condemnation. This means that the Taliban appearing to consolidate gains could have the unintended global effect of fueling Hamas and Hezbollah and their danger to the Middle East as well as the wider danger that militant groups pose to world order. 


Tags Hamas Hezbollah taliban afghanistan Israeli Palestinian Conflict
