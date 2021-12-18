The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Thousands displaced by floods in Malaysia

More than 66,000 personnel from the police, army and fire department have been mobilized nationwide to help rescue people stranded by flood waters.

By REUTERS
Published: DECEMBER 18, 2021 20:06
Partially submerged cars are seen on a flooded road in Shah Alam, Malaysia December 18, 2021, in still image obtained from social media video. (photo credit: COURTESY/ASHRAF NOOR AZAM/VIA REUTERS)
Partially submerged cars are seen on a flooded road in Shah Alam, Malaysia December 18, 2021, in still image obtained from social media video.
(photo credit: COURTESY/ASHRAF NOOR AZAM/VIA REUTERS)
Torrential rains in Malaysia have caused flooding that has driven more than 11,000 people from their homes, closed dozens of roads and disrupted shipping, authorities said on Saturday.
More than 66,000 personnel from the police, army and fire department have been mobilized nationwide to help rescue people stranded by flood waters and take them to shelters, Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob told a news conference late on Saturday.
Floods in Malaysia are common during the annual monsoon season between October and March, particularly on the country's eastern coast. But the downpour that started on Friday morning and continued into Saturday hit worst in the western state of Selangor - Malaysia's wealthiest and most populous region surrounding the capital Kuala Lumpur.
"It's a bit chaotic in Selangor right now... in other states, preparations would be made earlier for the monsoon. But in Selangor, this happened almost suddenly," Ismail Sabri said, adding that nearly 4,000 people in the state had been evacuated from their homes.
Authorities at Port Klang, the country's largest harbor, said shipping operations were severely disrupted by the floods. Dozens of highways and roads were also closed.
People carry their belongings as they evacuate through a flooded street, on the outskirts of Kota Bharu in Kelantan, Malaysia, December 29, 2014. (credit: REUTERS/ATHIT PERAWONGMETHA)People carry their belongings as they evacuate through a flooded street, on the outskirts of Kota Bharu in Kelantan, Malaysia, December 29, 2014. (credit: REUTERS/ATHIT PERAWONGMETHA)
Videos posted on social media showed overflowing rivers, landslides, and cars submerged on abandoned streets.
Ashraf Noor Azam, a 26-year-old resident from the Selangor district of Shah Alam, said he had not expected the situation to be so serious and had been forced to leave his car on the side of a highway.
"After four hours stranded without help, and the flood isn't getting better, we decided to walk in the flood," he said in a tweet with a video showing three people walking.
Eight of the country's 16 states and federal territories saw water levels rising to dangerous levels on Saturday, according to a government website tracking flood developments.
The Meteorological Department warned that heavy rain in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, and several states would continue until Sunday.


