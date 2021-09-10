The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
50 Influencers Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News

Traumatized and anxious, Afghans evacuees begin life in Australia

International airlifts began on Aug. 14, when the Taliban arrived in Kabul. As part of that effort, Australia evacuated 4,100 citizens and Afghans with visas.

By REUTERS  
SEPTEMBER 10, 2021 11:57
A boy holds a soccer ball as he and other Afghan refugees board a bus taking them to a processing center upon arrival at Dulles International Airport in Dulles, Virginia, US. (photo credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS)
A boy holds a soccer ball as he and other Afghan refugees board a bus taking them to a processing center upon arrival at Dulles International Airport in Dulles, Virginia, US.
(photo credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS)
 After evacuating Afghanistan, the first of about 3,500 people - mostly women and children - have left Australia's mandatory hotel quarantine. They are grateful for their escape but worry about those left behind, an aid worker said on Friday.
International airlifts began on Aug. 14, when the Taliban arrived in Kabul. As part of that effort, Australia evacuated 4,100 citizens and Afghans with visas, although some dual citizens chose to go elsewhere.
The first of the Afghan refugees are now beginning life in Australia. Assadullah Khurrami, a team leader at the Red Cross Humanitarian Settlement Program, said many carry deep scars.
"We have seen a few children who have come with heavy trauma," Khurrami said. "The evacuees are very grateful... but at the same time there is a lot of desperation, a lot of sadness in these families, in these individuals, because they still have loved ones and family members left in Afghanistan."
Khurrami - who fled Afghanistan in 2010 after working as an interpreter for the United Nations and allied forces in Afghanistan and came to Australia as a refugee - said the Western Australia community has offered aid.
Afghan refugees walk to a bus taking them to a processing center upon arrival at Dulles International Airport in Dulles, Virginia, US. (credit: MICHAEL A. MCCOY/REUTERS) Afghan refugees walk to a bus taking them to a processing center upon arrival at Dulles International Airport in Dulles, Virginia, US. (credit: MICHAEL A. MCCOY/REUTERS)
"There are a lot of people in here who have offered to provide accommodation, provide material goods, provide psychosocial support, provide welcome meals," Khurrami said.
Australia was part of a NATO-led international force that trained Afghan security forces and fought the Taliban for 20 years after Western forces expelled them from power in 2001. 


Tags refugees australia afghanistan
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel's Hebrew new year resolution: Clear COVID-19 rules - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

The Gilboa Prison break is the fault of Israel's broken justice system - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Remembering and learning from 9/11

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Dangerous liaisons - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

Welcome to World War III: The legacy of 9/11 20 years later

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

Palestinians save Jewish woman attacked with stones near Hebron

Palestinian youths slinging rocks 521
2

COVID-19: New 'Mu variant' from Colombia could be vaccine resistant - WHO

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
3

Does this enzyme raise the chance of COVID-related death?

Illustrative image of an enzyme
4

Global Jewish population numbers 15.2 million

A kippah demonstration in front of a synagogue in Berlin
5

Egypt pumps toxic gas into Gaza tunnel, three Palestinians dead - report

AN IDF SOLDIER stands next to an entrance to a cross-border attack tunnel dug from Gaza to Israel, near Kissufim last year.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by