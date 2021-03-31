Trump ally Rep. Matt Gaetz under federal investigation for prostitution

Gaetz, 38, who is closely tied to former US president Donald Trump , is also being investigated for whether he paid for her travel with the context of the sexual relationship, the Times continued.

Gaetz has not yet been charged, and has denied the allegations, CNBC reported: "No part of the allegations against me are true."

"I believe that there are people at the Department of Justice who are trying to criminalize my sexual conduct, you know when I was a single guy," he told Axios. He reiterated his denial of the allegations, the news of which spread quickly, on Fox News on Tuesday night, calling the "horrible allegation... a lie," CNBC noted."I believe that there are people at the Department of Justice who are trying to criminalize my sexual conduct, you know when I was a single guy," he told Axios.

The report noted that, according to various federal laws, it is illegal to pay someone under 18 for sexual acts, as well as to transport them across state borders.

Gaetz alleged in return that the accusations propelled against him now are actually part of a larger DOJ attempt at extortion, aimed against his family. "They are rooted in an extortion effort against my family for $25 million … in exchange for making this case go away," he told Axios.

